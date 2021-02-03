The Kanto region was the beginning of the Pokemon adventure and Fighting-type were an incredible addition.

Some Fighting-type Pokemon from the first Generation are the most iconic to date. They are iconic in terms of overall Pokemon, and not just in terms of Fighting-types.

Strikes and intimidating looks are the forefront of Fighting-types. Kanto set the standard for the furthering of the Fighting-type Pokemon category.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Fighting Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Machoke

Machoke is a great Fighting-type Pokemon even before evolving. It is so cool with the championship belt around its waist. Fighting-types were only weak to Flying and Psychic moves in Generation I. Machoke could easily take down any other type of Pokemon with its great attack stat. The entire Machop evolutionary line is great.

#4 - Poliwrath

Poliwrath is an intimidating Pokemon. It is the only Fighting-type from Kanto with a second typing, that being Water. It evolves by using a Water Stone and is a great creature to have on a team. In Generation I, it can learn several Water, Fighting, Psychic, and Ice moves. It is super versatile and players have really taken a liking to it.

#3 - Hitmonchan

Hitmonchan is the second most popular choice from the Fighting Dojo. It has better defensive stats than attacking stats. Its special defense is pretty great to take on the hits from those Psychic-types. The Punching Pokemon looks like a fighter. It even learns all of the elemental punch attacks by levelling up.

#2 - Hitmonlee

Compared to Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee is a bit more popular. The reason for that is its connection with Bruce Lee and its speed. It also has the better attacking stats out of the two. While it doesn't learn the same coverage moves that its counterpart does, its Fighting-type moveset is incredible. The speed is enough to make it worthwhile.

#1 - Machamp

Machamp was a rarity in Generation I. A Machoke had to be traded in order to obtain one. That rarity, its design, and its sheer power, are what made it so popular.

It has incredible attack stats and can learn a variety of moves. It can even learn Fire Blast. The diversity of Machamp, the massive arms, and the championship look, is why it is the most popular Fighting-type Pokemon from the Kanto region.