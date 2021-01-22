An underwhelming Fighting-type Pokemon is a phrase that should not be uttered.

Unfortunately, like all types, the Fighting category has its fair share of Pokemon that don't live up to the name. Fighting-types are supposed to be all muscle and deal out serious damage.

There are some Pokemon with the Fighting typing that just don't fit the bill. They don't live up to the standard that Machamp, Lucario, or Infernape bring to the table when it comes to Fighting-type Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Fighting Pokemon of all time

#5 - Medicham

Image via The Pokemon Company

Compared to the other similar Fighting-types, Medicham is a bit lousy. Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop are all dangerous fighters. Medicham, however, seems like an attempt to branch off from those other Pokemon and try to create a new, devastating Fighting/Psychic-type. It didn't work and Medicham remains quite lackluster.

#4 - Crabominable

Image via The Pokemon Company

Crabominable is frightening. That's about all it has going for it. As a Fighting/Ice-type, it is able to account for more weaknesses than it would with a singular typing. That also means it gains some extra weaknesses, too, however. It simply isn't worth putting in a battle party. While some aspects of the Pokemon are intriguing, it isn't enough to make up for the boring parts.

#3 - Grapploct

Image via Game Freak

Grapploct is basically the Fighting/Water-type version of Crabominable. It looks intimidating. It looks tough. It just simply isn't, though. Grapploct has the spirit of a Fighting-type Pokemon, but doesn't have the gusto to match. Nothing says underwhelming more than a creature that looks awesome, but has no other traits to match it.

#2 - Bewear

Image via The Pokemon Company

Bewear is honestly terrifying. It is a massive Fighting-type teddy bear that probably dishes out nightmares left and right. The fact that it is a Normal/Fighting-type Pokemon is kind of absurd. Its Pokedex information says they actually kill trainers when giving them bearhugs on accident. While it is said to be one of Pokemon's most dangerous creatures, it has never proven that to be true.

#1 - Falinks

Image via Game Freak

Falinks is a pure Fighting-type Pokemon. Known as the Formation Pokemon, there are several creatures walking in a line, almost like an armored caterpillar. It has never appeared in the anime, outside of a small appearance in an upcoming movie, and is only somewhat present in any games. Overall, it has done nothing truly noteworthy. The reason it is the most underwhelming is because of how ineffective it is even with multiple creatures in its group.