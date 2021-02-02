How to get Froslass in Pokemon Sword

Froslass is a Generation IV Pokemon with a ghost-like backstory that can be obtained in Pokemon Sword. However, the dual Ghost and Ice-type Pokemon can't merely be caught in the wild.

Snorunt, which is the first form of Froslass, has two possible evolutions that players can get in Pokemon Sword, and they both have very different routes. The first evolution is a Glalie, which will evolve from Snorunt at level 42, as long as it is a male Snorunt.

To get a Froslass instead of a Glalie, the Snorunt must be a female, but that's only the beginning. Snorunt won't evolve into Froslass until players get a hold of a Dawn Stone, one of many stones in Pokemon Sword that players can get to trigger certain Pokemon evolutions.

Players can find the Dawn Stone in the Wild Area of Lake of Outrage. There will be a large rock circle there, and different stones can be found behind the rocks. The Dawn Stone will be one of them, which is the final piece to evolve the Snorunt. However, players will need a water bike to access the area.

With the Dawn Stone found, players can evolve their female Snorunt into a Froslass. It may take a bit of work in Pokemon Sword, but Froslass has no known location in the wild.

The backstory of Froslass and Glalie, the evolutions of Snorunt

Snorunt looks pretty basic and is called the Snow Hat Pokemon. It appears harmless at first glance and is even known to be a social Pokemon that has visited human settlements. The Snow Hat Pokemon is built for colder climates and is excellent in surviving those conditions.

Glalie is the easier evolution of Snorunt and is far more imposing. Known as the Face Pokemon, Glalie is essentially one large head with horns, has blue eyes, and appears covered in ice. However, Glalie is really covered in a rocky material and can manipulate ice the way it sees fit.

It will use ice in battle as well as a way to catch prey very easily. From that point on, it will consume its prey. Mega Glalie is unable to consume prey as well but is more powerful.

Froslass is the second, more elusive evolution of Snorunt and is undoubtedly the creepiest form. The Snow Land Pokemon resembles a ghost-like woman in a kimono that stalks the snowy mountains. It is said to consume frozen souls and line up its prey neatly in a cave.

According to legend in the Pokemon games, Froslass was created by the regrets and spirit of a woman lost in the snowy mountains and possessed an icicle.