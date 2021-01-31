A lot of Pokemon appear frequently in the wild, but some are incredibly difficult to gain access to.

Not every Pokemon will pop up in the tall grass like an early game Pidgey or Caterpie. They take some incredible deducing to find and capture.

Pokemon is known for its puzzles, whether in Gyms or to catch Legendaries. These make it incredibly difficult to come across some of the rarer monsters.

Top 5 Pokemon that are difficult to get to

#5 - Mewtwo

The difficulty with getting to Mewtwo isn't necessarily its location, but the time it takes to get to the Pokemon. Mewtwo can only be battled during the post-game in Generation I and its remakes.

There is not much to stop the player from venturing through Cerulean Cave. It just takes a while. The twists and turns can be confusing, but it is not the most challenging Pokemon to reach.

#4 - Lapras

Teleporting tiles are the bane of a Pokemon fan's existence. Silph Co. HQ is littered with them and Team Rocket members. The building is several stories tall and players must navigate it and purge it of the dastardly organization.

It is very tedious and can get overwhelming at times. Thankfully, at the end, Lapras will be gifted by the Silph Co. employee to show gratitude.

#3 - Articuno

Seafoam Islands can get extremely frustrating. Players have to move up and down ladders while attempting to solve the puzzle. Boulders need to be pushed. Holes need to be jumped into.

It is a maze of rocks, cave entrances, and streams. There are even multiple entrances which give players a different path to take for each. It is very hard, but the Legendary bird Pokemon, Articuno, is worth it.

#2 - Rayquaza

Rayquaza can be found at the Sky Pillar in its Generation and the remakes. This can be done after players have completed the main game and entered the Hall of Fame. Cracked floors, rocks, and an overall maze-like structure awaits those attempting to reach this Legendary Pokemon.

The hardest part is that players need to remember to bike across the cracked floor areas. Standing on them at all will make the player fall through them and start over.

#1 - The Regis

The original titans of the Regi group are bunched into one here. They are all equally difficult to get to.

Regice, Regirock, and Registeel can all be caught, but only if the player completes an obscure puzzle of catching certain Pokemon and reading braille. Pokemon will then need nicknamed and given particular items in order to encounter Regigigas. It is ridiculous.