The nostalgia of Pokemon Red and Blue is at its highest, causing some fans to return to or even try the original games out for the first time.

There are so many amazing Pokemon in the First Generation that is almost impossible to put a team together that everyone is will is the best.

Many Pokemon can be interchangeable throughout the game, but this list will focus on the best team to build up to take on the Elite Four and the Champion.

The best team for Pokemon Red and Blue

Venusaur

The choice for starter in Pokemon Red and Blue will always be a hotly debated topic. Bulbasaur is the best pick, however.

Not only can it dominate the first couple of Gyms, but in the long run, after evolving into Venusaur, its base stats are better. It can hit various opponents later in the game, so Venusaur is the way to go.

Jolteon

Jolteon may still be the best Electric-type Pokemon after hundreds more creatures were added to the series. Getting an Eevee and using a Thunder Stone on it is the most satisfying thing to do in Pokemon Red and Blue.

Having a speedy powerhouse that can take out creatures that it might not be supereffective against is invaluable.

Snorlax

Snorlax is an absolute tank. It can do insane Normal-type damage, but also be a simple wall against other Pokemon. Putting it in and just watching it take hit after hit while using items to heal up the rest of the team is excellent.

The coverage it has is impressive, as well, learning moves like Surf and even Blizzard.

Lapras

Lapras is a must-have. It is given by a Silph Co. employee and is an immediate threat to other teams. STAB for a Water/Ice-type is nearly overpowered in Pokemon Red and Blue.

It can learn Thunderbolt and Psychic as well, taking down a variety of other creatures that might oppose it.

Nidoking

Nidoking will probably be the team's powerhouse, with multiple moves that can one-hit KO a variety of Pokemon. It can learn moves from all different types, giving it outstanding coverage.

The best part is that it only needs a Moon Stone to evolve, so a Nidoking can become available almost immediately after evolving to a Nidorino.

Arcanine

Rounding out the team is a strong Fire-type. Compared to the rival's team, Arcanine will only be affected by one of his own. Its Rock-type won't know any Rock-type moves, so Gyarados is the only issue.

If another strong Water-type must face Arcanine, it can learn Solar Beam if it is faster and can take one hit.

