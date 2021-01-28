Top 5 Pokemon given to players by NPCs

Catching Pokemon in the wild is not the only way to obtain the creatures that make up the Pokedex.

Throughout the history of Pokemon games, there have been NPCs gifting players with some powerful partners. An NPC is a non-player character and are found in a variety of areas.

Of course, not every NPC gives a gifted Pokemon, but the ones that do, can help round out a team or complete the Pokedex. Some require a trade or completion of a task, while others ask for money or simply want nothing to do with the creature any longer.

Top 5 Pokemon given to you by NPCs

#5 - Hitmonlee/Hitmonchan

Image via Game Freak

In Generation I and the subsequent remakes, the Fighting Dojo has always allowed players to add a Fighting-type to their team. The choice is up to the player and that is why both are listed here. After defeating the Dojo Master, the player can select either Hitmonlee or Hitmonchan. This was as tough of a choice as selecting a starter Pokemon for some.

#4 - Shiny Gible/Shiny Dratini

Image via JimGaming HD

In Pokemon Black 2 and White 2, players will face off against Benga. It will either happen in White Treehollow or at Black Tower. After defeating Benga, a Shiny Dragon-type will be awarded. White 2 gives Shiny Dratini and Black 2 gives Shiny Gible. Of course, these can be evolved into Shiny Dragonite and Shiny Garchomp.

#3 - Lapras

Image via Game Freak

After defeating Blue, or whatever the Rival is named, in Generation I and its remakes, players will be given a Lapras. On the seventh floor of Silph Co., an employee will gift the Lapras after the battle is complete. Lapras is one of the most beloved and powerful Pokemon of the first Generation. When gifted to players, nothing but excitement and adventure followed.

#2 - Charmander

Image via Game Freak

This Charmander comes at the end of the most recent Generation of Pokemon games. Sword and Shield sees the player take on a variety of Gyms, eventually leading to the battle with Champion Leon.

After defeating Leon and becoming the Pokemon Champion of the Galar Region, players can receive a Charmander. Speak with Leon and this Charmander will be gifted with the ability to Gigantamax after evolving into Charizard.

#1 - Magikarp

Image via Game Freak

There have been many instances of Pokemon NPCs selling a Magikarp to the player. Sold for 500 Pokemon Dollars, new players were more than likely ecstatic to be able to get an unheard of creature for such a low amount.

Then it turned out to be a lowly Pokemon with nothing to offer. Those that stuck with the Magikarp and allowed it to grow would then be surprised with a brutal and powerful Gyarados. It is totally worth it.