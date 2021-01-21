Top 5 Pokemon for a Kanto Nuzlocke

Nuzlocke runs in Generation I can be really tough, but these Pokemon may be able to win the whole run.

A Nuzlocke challenge forces the player to use the first Pokemon on every route and implements "perma-death." All of these Pokemon can make a difference between a good run and a bad run.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 best Pokemon for a Kanto Nuzlocke

#5 - Dugtrio

Dugtrio deserves a spot on this list for one specific reason, as it's found at a ridiculously high level early in the game.

Walking into Diglett Cave and encountering this bad boy as the catch for the route can turn a bad run into a good run, even though it only has a 5% encounter rate. Dugtrio can be level 29 to 31, which is huge at this point in the game.

#4 - Snorlax

Some people may consider this cheating in a Nuzlocke, but typically it's a fair game. Since it's a forced capture, many people will still catch and use it.

Snorlax can hit like a truck and has a monstrous HP stat. Snorlax can get through the mid-game and end-game with ease.

#3 - Growlithe

Growlithe can evolve to an Arcanine pretty quickly, which can be great for the run. Arcanine has amazing stats as well as a powerful ability, Intimidate. It does have a shallow move pool, though, and doesn't get Flamethrower until level 50 as a Growlithe.

#2 - Abra

Abra is about as useless as it gets until it evolves. However, when it evolves, it becomes a superpowered monster.

Spamming Psychic-type moves can take down just about any Pokemon during the whole run, even with only Kadabra. Of course with a buddy to trade with an Alakazam could single-handedly take the champion, but even a Kadabra will suffice.

#1 - Nidoran

Nidoran is the best Pokemon to get ahold of during a Generation I Nuzlocke. It gets Double Kick to obliterate the first Gym leader. It can evolve into its final evolution as early as Mt. Moon, with the aid of a Moon Stone.

Nidoking can easily make it through the entire run and take down the elite four. Nidoran is the best answer to the early game as well as the late game; it just sweeps through everything.