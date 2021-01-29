Kanto is the very first region that Pokemon fans travelled through and it has some of the most powerful and nostalgic creatures found throughout.

In Kanto, there are only five Ice-type Pokemon found in the Pokedex. The Ice-type is actually the rarest in all of Pokemon.

Since there are only five in Kanto, the ranking will simply be of those five. All five of them packed a massive punch in Generation I.

Top 5 Ice Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Dewgong

Dewgong is an alright Pokemon, but can be considered absolutely useless if someone gets their hands on Cloyster or Lapras. As a Water/Ice-type, Dewgong doesn't bring much else to the table. It is cute and can do some serious damage to Pokemon it is supereffective against, but it is outmatched thoroughly by other Ice-types.

#4 - Jynx

Jynx as a creation is an issue often spoken about. As a Pokemon, however, Jynx is fairly unique. It has a Ice/Psychic-typing and can learn a ton of powerful moves. The Psychic portion of its typing lessens the effects of Fighting moves, but it is still extremely prone to Fire-types. Jynx isn't the best choice as a battling Pokemon, but can get the job done in certain situations.

#3 - Cloyster

Cloyster is a defensive unit of a Pokemon. It also has pretty solid attack stats. There are moves that Cloyster learns that will just enrage opposing trainers. Overall, it is one of the better Water/Ice-type Pokemon found throughout the franchise. It can withstand and outlast nearly anything thrown at it, even supereffective hits.

#2 - Articuno

Articuno is one of Kanto's Legendary bird Pokemon and is absolutely beautiful. Being able to catch this creature as one of the first Legendary Pokemon is a moment fans will never forget. While it now has a new Galarian form, nothing will ever compare to the true blue Articuno of Kanto.

#1 - Lapras

Lapras is one of the most powerful Pokemon to come out of Kanto and Generation I. This Water/Ice-type could only be received in-game through an NPC in the first set of games. That made it extremely rare. To this day, Lapras gets the respect it deserves. Its beauty, grace, power, and poise are all unmatched when compared to any other Ice-type Pokemon.