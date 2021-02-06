The Pokemon games give players vast regions to explore and all of those regions have their own secrets.

The Town Map in Pokemon often shows players the best path for their journey through the region. There are towns with Gyms, special areas like the Safari Zone, and routes that hold wild creatures to battle and capture.

Some locations, however, may or may not appear on the map. They are a bit of a secret. It isn't a given on how to enter or even how to leave. These places often play host to rare Pokemon, items, or NPCs.

Top 5 secret areas in Pokemon

#5 - Nameless Cavern

Image via Game Freak

In Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, flying around on a Pokemon was an actual feature rather than just a teleportation HM. Mirage islands appear when flying, but are not always a guaranteed find. One of these mirage islands is called the Nameless Cavern.

It will only appear when a player has three Pokemon in the party with max friendship. Landing here will allow players to battle Uxie, Azelf, or Mesprit depending on what time it is.

#4 - Mirage Island

Image via Game Freak

Not to be confused with the mirage islands, this is actually named Mirage Island. In Generation III, Mirage Island had a totally random spawn. The only way to know if it has appeared for the day is to ask the old man Pacifidlog Town.

If he says he can see it, players can travel there and harvest the rare Liechi Berry. It is also the only place in this Pokemon Generation to catch a Wynaut in the wild.

#3 - Wayward Cave

Image via Game Freak

Wayward Cave is found in Generation IV. This location was completely optional and players often missed it entirely. It is hidden beneath the Cycling Road of the Sinnoh region.

In Platinum, it only requires Flash, but the other games require Flash and Strength in order to access it. It is another location that holds an exclusive Pokemon. Gible can only be caught in the wild in the Wayward Cave.

#2 - The Regi Caves

Image via Game Freak

Finding the Legendary Titan Pokemon in Generation III was the puzzle of all puzzles. Players need Pokemon with Surf and Dig, as well as Wailord and Relicanth specifically in the party. They need to be first and last respectively.

After the puzzle is complete, an earthquake will reveal caves on Route 105, Route 111, and Route 120. These are easy to find after being unearthed, but getting to the Regi inside will require some more craziness.

#1 - Unknown Dungeon

Image via Game Freak

In Pokemon X and Y, no one expected an encounter with Mewtwo. This secret area has often gone missed by players. Those who have found it, though, know the struggle of getting to the Unknown Dungeon. There is a maze of a forest near Route 20. There is no logical pathway through it.

Players just need to go at it and hope they make it through. Making it through, however, will take players to a Pokemon Village. The Unknown Dungeon is to the north and houses an angry Mewtwo.