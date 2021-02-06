Many of the Pokemon regions are unforgettable. However, some may end up being forgotten.

Pokemon has given players many amazingly designed regions, with countless crevices to explore. Occasionally fans may be let down by sub par regions that just get lost in time though.

Fans will play any Pokemon game they release even if the region is based off an open field. This list is almost impossible because all regions have many redeeming qualities. However, here it is.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

3 most underwhelming Pokemon regions of all time

#3 - Galar

Image via GameWith

The sole reason this region made this list is due to how linear it is. The player never has to determine which path to take in the journey, as there are no winding paths or difficult puzzles.

Advertisement

It truly feels like the games get easier and easier, and this is a huge contribution. The Wild Area is a huge breath of fresh air and that's why this region isn't the worst one yet.

Also keep in mind, this is talking about only the base game and not the two DLC's. The Crown Tundra is beautiful and has a lot of variance for such a small area, not to mention it truly feels like the player is the Champion exploring this area. The Isle of Armor has a lot of personality, and the Pokemon company chose great native Pokemon.

#2 - Kalos

Image via Bulbapedia

Kalos feels like the most forgettable region, as it doesn't have anything that puts it above any other region. Of course the fact this game was the first to leave the grid definitely gives it points and a bit of rememberability. However, it just doesn't feel like enough.

Advertisement

Not many of the native Pokemon feel like classics, with the exception of Greninja which is overly popular. The region itself isn't bad, but as stated at the beginning this list is extremely difficult since all of these regions have redeeming qualities.

#1 - Alola

Image via Bulbapedia

Alola is definitely fun to explore, but it gets overlooked since it doesn't follow the classic town system with eight Gyms. Of course there is still great natural progression through the game and the scenery is nice. However, it just doesn't feel as full of a region without as many goals.

Most of the region just feels like a straight line with not too many winding paths, and they really killed this with the goal marker on the map. If the player felt lost, it wasn't rewarding to figure it out since they could just look at the map and know where to go. I guess that's more of a gripe with the game than the region but I digress.