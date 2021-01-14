Gym battles are often the pinnacle of a Pokemon trainer's journey to become the very best like no one ever was.

Gym leaders are said to be some of the toughest opponents in the Pokemon universe, just outside of the Elite Four and Pokemon Champions.

Some, however, are a walk in the park. While the majority of Gym leaders are a difficult challenge, there are those that make Pokemon fans question why they are a Gym leader in the first place.

Top 5 easiest Gyms to beat in Pokemon

#5 - Brycen (Unova Ice Gym)

Image via The Pokemon Company

Ice type Pokemon have typically bad defensive traits. There are several weaknesses and they are often fragile. None of Brycen's Pokemon, as the Unova Ice Gym Leader, have another type. They are all purely Ice. Any Fire, Fighting, or Rock type moves will sweep his team with ease. Vanillish, Cryogonal, and Beartic can put up a fight though, making him a tougher challenge for those unprepared.

#4 - Brock (Kanto Rock Gym)

Image via Game Freak

Brock is the first Gym leader players face in Kanto. Its Rock type theme can be a nightmare for those who choose Charmander as the starter. Otherwise, trainers with a Squirtle or Bulbasaur will dispatch Brock's Geodude and Onix with ease. Pewter City is extremely proud of Brock's status as a gym leader, but many trainers can wipe the floor with him.

#3 - Ramos (Kalos Grass Gym)

Image via Game Freak

Ramos is the weakest Gym leader in all of Kalos. His choice of Pokemon isn't bad, but they are lacking in powerful moves and can be easily defeated. Any Fire or Flying Pokemon will wipe them out. Talonflame is obtainable prior to this and can do the job in a matter of moves. One or two hits will take out most of the creatures. Those that may not have a Fire or Flying type will find some difficulty, however.

#2 - Falkner (Johto Flying Gym)

Image via Game Freak

Falkner's team only consists of a Pidgey and Pidgeotto. He has the lowest levelled Pokemon of any Gym. In the remake, the levels were raised, but nothing else was done to make him more dangerous. The movesets are poor and don't do much damage. Within the city, Violet City, trainers can actually trade for an Onix.

Those who choose Chikorita would be best suited taking this route. The other starters though, can handle Falkner and his Flying type Pokemon just fine.

#1 - Roark (Sinnoh Rock Gym)

Image via Game Freak

Rock type Pokemon are supposed to be the epitome of strength and durability. Oftentimes, those Gyms are the easiest. Roark uses three Pokemon, a Geodude, Onix, and Cranidos. They seem like formidable foes. What makes Roark so easy?

All three starter Pokemon can learn moves prior to this Gym battle that will wipe out any Rock type team. Turtwig can learn Razor Leaf, Piplup can evolve and learn Bubblebeam or Metal Claw, and Chimchar can learn Mach Punch as Monferno.