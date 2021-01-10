While there are many flying Pokemon available for capture, only a handful have captured the hearts of fans.

The most powerful creature is not always the most popular when it comes to Pokemon. There are undoubtedly some devastating flying types in battle.

Some fans, though, when asked their favorites, opt for nostalgia. Pokemon is about memories and how these creatures made them feel over a decade-and-a-half-long journey.

Note that this does not include any mythical or legendary Pokemon.

5 most popular Flying Pokemon of all time

#5 - Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl was many trainers' first instance of a flying type Pokemon with a second type that is a typical flying weakness. The rock/flying combination for Aerodactyl still makes it a useful creature to this date. It is not only a pretty powerful flying type, but it is downright scary too.

#4 - Crobat

People love Crobat. Maybe it has to do with its shape, which can make for a pretty good plush version. Maybe it has to do with its incredible stats. It is actually a pretty solid Pokemon to take into battle.

Crobat can learn flying, poison, dark, and bug moves along with some great status maneuvers. Come to think of it, Crobat isn't really half bad.

#3 - Pidgeot

Pidgey, besides the starter, is one of the very first Pokemon a lot of fans ever caught. It evolves into Pidgeotto and then into Pidgeot.

With its flowing hair and intimidating appearance, Pidgeot has always maintained its popularity. It won't ever excel in battle outside of a Mega Evolution, but it is still a beloved flying type. The nostalgia factor plays a huge part in its popularity.

#2 - Staraptor

Staraptor, much like Pidgeot, can have its earliest form caught near the start of its respective generation. Also, like Pidgeot, it is a normal/flying type. Many players caught or saw a Starly at some point and did not realize the potential of it.

Staraptor would become a dangerous ally or scary foe for those who opposed one. In Diamond and Pearl, it was the perfect teammate and remains a lot of fans' favorite flying type.

#1 - Charizard

As a flying/fire type, Charizard tops many popularity and power lists. There is just no stopping this would-be dragon. Charizard has been the number one Pokemon for the last two-and-a-half decades.

It is number one in terms of power, popularity, and value. Its Pokemon trading cards are some of the most expensive. Its place in the battling meta has never changed. It truly is the most popular flying type.