Flying Pokemon, especially in Sword and Shield, are some of the most versatile creatures to befriend and battle with.

There are some returning flying Pokemon in Sword and Shield, but also some new ones for players to discover. They do not disappoint.

Flying type Pokemon can easily take down fighting, bug, and grass Pokemon. They do have to worry about electric, ice, and rock moves, but certain dual type flying Pokemon can remove those weaknesses.

Top 5 Flying Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Butterfree

Image via Game Freak

Butterfree is a flying/bug type Pokemon that fans will remember from the very beginning. Sword and Shield has given it a chance to shine once again. It delivers on that opportunity with the ability to Gigantamax.

In competitive battling, Butterfree can easily set up a sweep by putting opposing creatures to sleep. It can be criminally underrated.

#4 - Hawlucha

Image via Game Freak

Hawlucha can be a brutal battler. This luchador bird with a flying/fighting typing is a welcome addition to the returning Pokemon roster of Sword and Shield. It has a wonderful ability by the name of Mold Breaker. It's speed, coupled with this ability, makes it a dangerous threat.

Mold Breaker allows it to land attacks that some abilities would negate. Examples would be Earthquake on a Pokemon with Levitate or Iron Head on a Mimikyu with Disguise still active.

#3 - Noivern

Image via Game Freak

Noivern is a flying/dragon type that has found its way into Sword and Shield. This creature is actually fairly easy to find and catch within the game. There is no reason one should be passed up.

With the right training and moves, it can be a dominant teammate. The dual typing allows for it to have a variety of moves while also being resistant to some others. Noivern is just plain strong when compared to other dragon/flying type combinations.

#2 - Togekiss

Image via Game Freak

Togekiss may be cute, but it can be very dangerous. It has a fairy/flying typing, giving it plenty of move combinations. Togekiss is one of the most versatile Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

It can be a speedy special attacker. It can be used as a stalling tank. The possibilities are truly endless with Togekiss. Many players will use it to take on types ranging from fighting or grass to dark and dragon.

#1 - Corviknight

Image via Game Freak

Corviknight is the only new flying type in Sword and Shield to make this list. It makes it to the very top with a dual steel typing. It is truly only weakened by electric and fire type moves. Otherwise, it can withstand plenty of attacks.

It's defensive stats are incredible. Try using a combination of Iron Defense and Body Press. Iron Defense will raise Corviknight's defensive stat immensely. Body Press is a fighting type move that does more damage the higher the defensive stat is. It is incredible.