Fire type Pokemon are some of the most powerful of all and Sword and Shield boast a handful of the best.

Fire type Pokemon have ruled the land since the very first main series games. Every iteration has had an ultra-powerful starter Pokemon with the fire typing.

Aside from that, there are several powerful fire type legendaries and creatures found in the wild. Sword and Shield certainly has no shortage of amazing fire type Pokemon.

The 5 best Fire Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Centiskorch

Centiskorch is not the most powerful Pokemon in Sword and Shield, but it has some amazing advantages. For starters, it is one of the earliest Pokemon that can Gigantamax. Its great typing also means it only have three weaknesses. This fire/bug type can do some serious damage to opposing Pokemon.

#4 - Chandelure

While Chandelure has a lot of weaknesses as a fire/ghost type, it is too powerful to pass up. The fact that it and its pre-evolved forms can just be found wandering parts of the Wild Area in Sword and Shield is a huge advantage. It can be a speedy tank or even a slower Trick Room setter. Chandelure is a fire type Pokemon that should not go ignored.

#3 - Turtonator

Turtonator is a fire/dragon type Pokemon. This means that the fire typing cancels out the weakness its dragon typing has against fairy moves. That is incredibly useful. Its Shell Armor ability prevents critical hits from landing against it. Turtonator is like the fire version of Blastoise. It has so many moves that boost its defensive stats, it will take quite a bit to knock it out.

#2 - Charizard

Charizard is one of the most powerful and most popular Pokemon of all time, not just for fire types. Its Gigantamax form in Sword and Shield is downright mean. It's originally shown off by being the signature Pokemon of Champion Leon during the story. Charizard has access to several varying move types, making it a solid coverage Pokemon that can start any battle off on the right foot.

#1 - Cinderace

Cinderace is the fully evolved form of Scorbunny, the best starter choice in Pokemon Sword and Shield. This thing hits hard and fast. It has one of the widest move pools in all of Pokemon and is a powerhouse on any team. Not to mention, it's Hidden Ability, Libero, changes its type based on whatever move is being used. That means every attack has a STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus).