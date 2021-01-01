Fire Pokemon are some of the strongest creatures found throughout the series.

Many players start their Pokemon journey with a fire type. Charmander is the original starter Pokemon that set trainers off on their journeys to be the very best like no one ever was.

Ever since that fateful moment, fire types have been added in droves. From starters to those found in the wild, Pokemon has always known how to heat things.

Top 5 Fire Pokemon of all time

#5 - Arcanine

One of the original 151, Arcanine is a massive fire dog. They are a huge part of Pokemon, whether it is competitive battling or the anime.

Arcanine are used by law enforcement and have even battled with the fictional military of Pokemon lore. They have been a fan favorite for years, not just among fire types, but all Pokemon.

#4 - Chandelure

Ghost types have always found a way to become popular. A fire/ghost type is just great. Chandelure is a spooky chandelier Pokemon that has found a place in competitive battling like no other.

Not only can it take down a plethora of opponents, it can set up Trick Room and all sorts of other traps to ensure victory.

#3 - Blaziken

Blaziken is nearly as powerful as a legendary Pokemon. The final evolution of the gen three fire starter is fast, angry, and dangerous. It has incredible coverage and massive attack stats. It also looks the part.

It was considered so overpowered that it wasn't allowed in typical battle settings for competitive VGC.

#2 - Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh is a legendary bird that first appeared at the start of the anime. Ash Ketchum saw Ho-Oh and all its beauty fly by and immediately knew he was destined to be a Pokemon trainer.

This legendary creature brought Entei, Raikou, and Suicune back to life and exuded power. The rainbow bird is among the best, most popular, and most powerful fire types of all time.

#1 - Charizard

Is there any other Pokemon that would top a best fire types list? The answer is no. Charizard is the epitome of fire types. For the last two-plus decades, Charizard has ruled the Pokemon landscape.

From its ultra-rare and expensive cards, to its memory creating in-game moments, to its place in competitive battling; Charizard reigns supreme.