Rock type Pokemon are some of the franchise's more sturdy and powerful creatures that will always leave a hurting behind.

No one is going to deny that Rock Pokemon are also some of the ugliest ones. The majority of them are either hideous or terrifying.

They don't get by on cuteness and looks like some other Pokemon. They are hard-hitting, unmovable monsters that can crush opponents in an instant. However, there have been a fair few of these Pokemon to pop up over the years, making a top five list a tad tricky to put together.

Top 5 Rock Pokemon of all time

#5 - Onix

Onix is one of the original Rock type Pokemon. Everyone that has ever played the games or watched the series has fond or horrifying memories of Onix. It was brutal to battle as Brock's partner for the player and Ash alike. While in later generations it evolves into an even tankier Steelix, Onix holds a special place on the list of Rock Pokemon.

#4 - Gigalith

Gigalith is widely considered to be on the list of ugly Pokemon mentioned before. What it lacks in appearance, however, it makes up for in sheer power. Like many Rock type Pokemon, it has great attack and defense stats. Its speed is lacking, but that should be expected. With a variety of Rock moves learned in its early evolution phases, Gigalith can be a powerhouse teammate almost immediately.

#3 - Aggron

Aggron is a Steel/Rock type with a mean streak. There are many Pokemon that can rival Aggron, but they had better hope they don't miss. It has some of the highest defensive stats of any Pokemon and if it lands a supereffective attack, it will be the last one standing. A mega evolved Aggron is one of the scariest Pokemon to have to battle against.

#2 - Rhyperior

Rhydon was actually the first Pokemon ever created, but it and its base evolution of Rhyhorn never really appealed to players. Generation 4 is where they began to matter. Rhyperior became a third evolution of Rhyhorn and immediately shot up the Rock Pokemon leaderboard. It has great stats all around and is a nightmare in a Trick Room battling scenario. Rhyperior even has the ability Solid Rock, which makes supereffective moves less harmful.

#1 - Tyranitar

Much like its status as the best Dark Pokemon, Tyranitar is hands down the best Rock type. It is a staple of competitive battling and one of the most intimidating Pokemon ever created. It resembles Godzilla, which should tell players all they need to know. There is no wonder why Tyranitar is so powerful. With the ability to mega evolve and now Dynamax, Tyranitar is near unstoppable.