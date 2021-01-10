Steel type Pokemon are some of the most durable creatures throughout the franchise.

Since steel types were added to the world of Pokemon, they have continued to appear in all shapes and sizes. Introduced in the second generation, steel types were made to be defensive juggernauts.

All these years later and it has become an extremely versatile type. They are not as rare as they once were, making it easy to add a steel type to any team.

Top 5 Steel Pokemon of all time

#5 - Magnezone

A late addition to the evolution tree of Magnemite, Magnezone is a terror to other steel types. In competitive battling, this Pokemon can do some serious damage. Its Magnet Pull ability keeps other steel types from switching out of battle. Steel's lack of electric resistance allows Magnezone to shock them until they faint. It is a passed over steel type, but should not go ignored.

#4 - Skarmory

Skarmory is one of the best defensive steel types. It is an all around wonderful Pokemon to use. It's attack and speed stats are actually very good. Outside of electric and fire types, Skarmory can withstand just about any attack. It has a strong move pool, including Whirlwind and Spikes. This sets a hazard, forces Pokemon to switch, and causes damage every single time another Pokemon enters.

#3 - Steelix

To many, Steelix is the original steel type Pokemon. The evolved form of Onyx sent shivers down trainers' spines the first time they laid eyes on it. When Pokemon fans think of steel Pokemon, Steelix is typically the first one that comes to mind. It has insane defensive stats, being one of the bulkiest Pokemon around. It may not have the best moveset and attacking stats, but when it comes to holding on just long enough, Steelix reigns.

#2 - Durant

Durant has a large weakness to fire types due to being steel and bug. Still, it has become one of the most overused and dangerous battling Pokemon around. It has an incredible defensive stat, but can deal some serious damage of its own. Dynamax Durant comes with the Hustle ability. This ability increases attack power, but lowers accuracy. A Dynamax move won't miss. This is an incredible strategy to start a battle and finish it just as quick.

#1 - Lucario

Whether Pokemon battling or straight fighting in Pokken Tournament or Super Smash Bros., Lucario is a beast. As a fighting/steel type, there are so many super effective hits that can land. It is quick, powerful, and can take a punch. Being able to Mega Evolve makes it even more powerful. When it comes to steel type Pokemon, Lucario is the top dog.