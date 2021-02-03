The 3 Legendary Bird Pokemon from Kanto are some of the first Legendary Pokemon fans every laid their eyes on.

The three of them together is kind of like Rock, Paper, Scissors. Moltres and its fire can take on Articuno. Articuno and its ice can take on Zapdos. Zapdos and its electricity can take out Moltres.

Zapdos can also take out Articuno with its power. That should give a hint to where this ranking will end up. The Spanish counting trio of Uno, Dos, and Tres are all powerful, but they are not all equal.

Ranking the 3 Legendary Bird Pokemon from Kanto

#3 - Moltres

All three Legendary Bird Pokemon have total base stats of 580, but spread out a bit differently. Moltres excels in physical attacks and is tied with Zapdos in the special attack category. Moltres is like a bad Charizard.

It has a huge weakness to Rock-types and the typical weakness to Water and Electric. Its move pool is extremely bland. In the first Generation, it didn't even learn that many Fire-type moves.

#2 - Articuno

Articuno, as an Ice-type, has the same double weakness to Rock-types that Moltres has. It also runs into trouble against Steel-types these days. The difference, however, is that Articuno is the defensive one out of the three Legendary Bird Pokemon.

It has the highest defense and special defense of all three. Articuno also has a killer moveset. Ice-type moves can do some serious damage. It can even learn some Water-type moves to combat what it is most weak to.

#1 - Zapdos

Zapdos is hands down the best out of the three Legendary Bird Pokemon of Kanto. In terms of stats, it is the fastest and ties Moltres with the best special attack. Plus, it can dominate both of its flying-type counterparts with its Electric attacks.

It is the easiest to find and capture and has the lowest amount of weaknesses. Rock and Ice are its only detriments. Some of the Electric-type moves in Generation I are the most powerful found in the Pokemon games. It is a no brainer to rank Zapdos first.