Legendary Pokemon are the rarest creatures in the world of Pokemon.

Each generation has had new legendary Pokemon that rule over certain regions. There are stories, sightings, and much more that truly give them a mythical sense.

In the games, they are often found in the climax of the story. In the anime, they are typically found in movies with an entire plot based around their appearance. Legendary Pokemon are the epitome of the word legendary.

5 most popular Legendary Pokemon of all time

#5 - Zacian

Image via The Pokemon Company

When Sword and Shield released, Zacian quickly become a popular legendary Pokemon. Players opted for the Sword version to get it. In terms of trading cards, Zacian was an extremely rare and valuable card at the start of the Sword and Shield series. The dog with a sword in its mouth is one of the cooler legendary designs in a long time and fans love it.

Advertisement

#4 - Lugia

Image via The Pokemon Company

Lugia is one of the most common legendary Pokemon appearing in the franchise. It has appeared in several different movies, episodes of the anime, and games. It is the legendary of the sea, said to reign over the original legendary birds. Pokemon: The Movie 2000 brought Lugia to the spotlight, along with Pokemon Silver. Since then, it has been a fan favorite legendary, due to the connection fans have been able to make with it.

#3 - Rayquaza

Image via The Pokemon Company

Rayquaza is the mascot of Pokemon Emerald, ending the conflict between Kyogre and Groudon. The gigantic flying/dragon type legendary is a fan favorite throughout the Pokemon franchise. It lives in the Ozone Layer with the ability to control weather like the other legendaries from its generation. This ancient Pokemon's mysterious beginnings is what makes it so popular.

Advertisement

#2 - Suicune

Image via The Pokemon Company

Suicune is part of the legendary beasts trio with Entei and Raikou. Once it appeared on the box art of Pokemon Crystal, players would never turn against its power and its beauty. In the games, anime, and manga, Suicune is a highly sought after Pokemon, generally pursued by Eusine. This creature can purify water, is said to be the closest to Ho-Oh, and may even have a link to the Unown. Suicune's role within the Pokemon universe has made it extremely popular.

#1 - Mewtwo

Image via Niantic

There was never going to be another legendary Pokemon at the top of this list. Mewtwo is, and will always be, the most popular legendary of all time. It was the first legendary that many fans ever heard of. It has had huge roles in movies, including the first Pokemon movie and Detective Pikachu. It is very powerful in the main series games and in Pokemon GO. While man made, and a clone of mythical Pokemon Mew, Mewtwo is the most well-known legendary there is.