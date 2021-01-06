Rumors of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes have many fans revisiting the fourth generation of games.

It has been nearly a decade and a half since Pokemon Diamond and Pearl were released to the masses. For younger players, it was their first adventure into the world of Pokemon.

Others saw it as a chance to continue the journey to become the greatest trainer in the world. Within these games, some of the most memorable Pokemon and team combinations exist.

The best team for Pokemon Diamond and Pearl

Infernape

Image via The Pokemon Company

The first addition to the team is the evolved form of the fire starter, Chimchar. It is definitely the most powerful starter in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, compared to Turtwig and Piplup. In the game, Infernape is extremely overpowered. Many players have gone on to beat the game with just Infernape only. That's how powerful it is.

Advertisement

Gyarados

Image via The Pokemon Company

Gyarados is available in the majority of games. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl is no different, as this Magikarp evolution is one of the strongest water types found. To this day, it is a staple of top tier Pokemon teams. Gyarados is just plain mean and can hold its own against almost any Pokemon. Steer clear of electric types, though.

Luxray

Image via The Pokemon Company

Luxray is the most powerful electric type in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. It has some moves of different types available as well, giving it decent coverage. Thunderbolt or Thunder will allow it wipe out any Pokemon that isn't resistant to electric attacks. Luxray is a solid choice to place on the team.

Gengar

Advertisement

Image via The Pokemon Company

Trading for a Haunter that evolves into Gengar is 100% worth it in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. It's immunities due to its typing are outstanding. Its Special Attack and Speed are incredible, allowing it to often get the first strike off. That first strike is then typically the only strike needed with moves such as Shadow Ball and Sludge Bomb.

Staraptor

Image via The Pokemon Company

Most often, the generic flying type found early in the game can be replaced. In Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, Staraptor can be vital throughout the journey. It can learn Fly as an HM to allow for quick movement around the world and it is a solid flying type attack. It can also learn several normal moves that get a STAB, such as Hyper Beam.

Garchomp

Image via The Pokemon Company

The last edition to the team is this generation's pseudo-legendary, Garchomp. As a physical attacker, Garchomp is as dangerous as it gets. Its dragon type moves are among the best in the game and the Same Type Attack Bonus makes them even stronger. Nothing can round out the team better than a massive Garchomp.