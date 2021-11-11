Best moveset for Staraptor in Pokemon GO

Staraptor, the Predator Pokemon, and its pre-evolved forms, Starly and Staravia, have been Pokemon many players have encountered in Pokemon GO since their addition with the rest of the Pokemon from the Sinnoh region.

Many veterans of the Pokemon franchise may remember Staraptor from its debut in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl on the Nintendo DS. Staraptor's pre-evolved form, Starly, would attack the player and their rival at Lake Verity, causing them to choose a starter Pokemon from the briefcase Professor Rowan left there.

Players wanting to use Staraptor in Pokemon GO will want to know what moves to use as well as what role it can take in a battle. Players may also want to know if there are any variations between its best moveset for PvP and its best moveset for Raid Battles and Gym defending.

Staraptor in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Staraptor was a member of Ash's team in the Diamond and Pearl anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Staraptor is a Normal and Flying-type Pokemon. This means that Staraptor takes super effective damage from Rock, Ice, and Electric-type attacks while resisting Bug, Grass, Ground, and Ghost-type attacks.

Staraptor's stat spread allows it to have some great offensive utility. While attacking is what it is made to do with a stat of 234, its above-average stamina stats of 198 and an average defense of 140 mean that it can take some neutrally effective damage and still stay in a fight. This makes it more effective as a mid-to-late game sweeper to finish off weakened opponents.

Staraptor's best moveset in Pokemon GO remains consistent between offense and defense. Offensive movesets are best used for PvP and NPC Trainer Battles, while defensive movesets are best used for Raid Battles and defending Gyms. Staraptor's optimal moveset is Quick Attack for a fast attack and Brave Bird for a charged attack.

Staraptor's weakness to Electric and Rock-type attacks can be easily exploited with the recent drop of the Festival of Lights event giving players access to a multitude of different Electric-type Pokemon, with Electabuzz and Electivire being at the top of the threat list. Players looking to use Staraptor in Pokemon GO's Battle League are encouraged to wait until the conclusion of the Festival of Lights event to do so.

Staraptor is a great offensive Pokemon to use for PvP in Pokemon GO. Its defensive stats are not the best but definitely above average. Its weakness to common attacking types like Electric and Rock can easily be taken advantage of, so players using it are advised to keep that in mind. Staraptor's best moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Quick Attack and Brave Bird.

