Pokémon GO announces first ever Diwali event: Release date, features, and more

Pokémon GO has been a public sensation ever since its release back in 2016. The popular game celebrates its five-year anniversary this year. Developers at Niantic have announced their special inaugural event for the iconic Festival of Lights to celebrate Diwali. This update will be live from November 5 to November 14, 2021.

This will be the first time that Pokémon will be celebrating the Indian festival with a themed update and the game will showcase 'Light over Darkness' with many exciting features added to the game. This feature update will be released for players all over the world.

Pokémon GO celebrates Diwali by releasing a feature update for players all over the world

The celebration of the Festival of Lights will be enjoyed by Pokémon GO trainers all over the world, with a surge of Electric-type as well as Fire-type Pokémon being more available in the game. The update will be the official debut of Dedenne and will also feature Pokémon like Pikachu, Magnemite, Whismur, Electrike, Blitzle, Tynamo, Litwick, Cottonee, Slugma, Darumaka, and Fennekin among others for trainers to catch in this first time ever event.

Many legendary Pokémon from the Sword and Shield games will also be in the update as Raid battles. The Legendary Fighting-type Pokémon Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion will appear in Raids with the exclusive Charged Attack Sacred Sword. Trainers in India can find Dedenne and Blitzle more often on November 7 from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm IST. There will be twice the normal amount of Catch Candy available for trainers during this period as well.

The game will provide event bonuses such as friendship levels leveling up twice as fast, more rewarding gifts, and the ability to open 45 gifts per day. Though the Festival of Lights update will be in action, the game will continue to follow the Season Of Mischief storyline with the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa as the main focus.

Niantic has come to realize how strong the Pokémon GO community in India is and decided to release an update for the millions of players playing the game in the country. The company has been expanding its global presence with regional holiday events recently. They have also previously celebrated the Spanish holiday Día De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and Holi, the Festival of Colors.

Edited by Atul S