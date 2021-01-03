Psychic type Pokemon are some of the more unique creatures within the franchise.

In the anime, manga, games, and trading card game, there are some extremely powerful psychic types. Some of the most powerful Pokemon, legendary or otherwise, have a psychic typing.

From their mind bending moves and abilities to their connection to otherworldly Pokemon lore, psychic types are nothing to scoff at. They can hold their own against just about anything other type of Pokemon.

Top 5 Psychic Pokemon of all time

#5 - Metagross

Image via The Pokemon Company

Metagross changed the way players approach psychic type Pokemon. With its steel typing alongside its psychic typing, it is easily one of the most powerful overall Pokemon around. It is a defensive beast but can deal serious damage. It took psychic types to a completely different level.

Advertisement

#4 - Alakazam

Image via The Pokemon Company

Alakazam is arguably the coolest Pokemon that arrived with the first generation. Players will fondly remember the difficulty, yet satisfaction of obtaining an Alakazam. It could wipe the floor with just about any other Pokemon in the first series of games. There was no chance it would not make this list.

#3 - Mew

Image via The Pokemon Company

Everyone knows Mew. It starred in its own movie and was billed as one of the most powerful creatures in the entire Pokemon universe. This mythical psychic type is one of the sweetest and most playful around. Even after hundreds more Pokemon were discovered, it still remains one of the most sought after.

Advertisement

#2 - Gardevoir

Image via The Pokemon Company

Gardevoir was originally just a psychic type, but received a fairy typing as well. It is extremely underrated and extremely powerful compared to other psychic types. It can see the future, create black holes, and reaches its peak power when protecting its trainer's life. It is very loyal Pokemon.

#1 - Mewtwo

Image via The Pokemon Company

A clone of Mew, Mewtwo is a dangerous Pokemon. It may very well be the most powerful Pokemon of all time. It can read minds, interject into the thoughts of others, and deal devastating damage. In the games, movies, and more, Mewtwo is depicted as being near unstoppable. Thankfully, it tapped into the humanity it was given and is no longer the villain it once portrayed.