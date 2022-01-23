Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Luxray

Luxray can be one of the more underrated Electric-types in Pokemon GO.

Sure, it doesn't have godlike stats like Raikou or Zapdos. However, that doesn’t mean Luxray can’t help pick up wins in either Great League or Ultra League. It’s no slouch with a 232 Attack stat, and it recently got a new tool that can help pressure shields as well as deal damage.

Generation IV Pokemon with powerful new move

Luxray is fortunate in that its STAB fast move also has an advantage in speed. While Hidden Power and Snarl are a bit slow, especially in PvP, Spark is much faster at 0.7 seconds in PvE and 1 second in PvP.

The least appealing aspect of Spark is probably its 4 base damage in PvP. However, this still ends up dealing more DPS than the other options. Snarl deals 5 damage, which is way too little for a move that takes 1.5 seconds to use.

Hidden Power deals 9 damage and also takes 1.5 seconds to use. This isn’t the worst damage output, but 8 energy per use is a little suspect. Using this move also involves hoping to get lucky on the Hidden Power carousel; there’s no telling which type it can be.

As for charge moves, Luxray definitely wants to be running Wild Charge. The Defense debuff shouldn’t shun anyone away from using this move. Not only is it a great option for PvP, but it’s how trainers can get the best damage output out of Luxray in Raids.

Luxray recently got access to Psychic Fangs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For quite a long time, it was almost a given that the second charge move Luxray should run is Crunch as it has decent damage, low energy costs, hits Deoxys-Defense and other Psychic-types. After Shinx Community Day, though, Luxray arguably got a better move in Psychic Fangs.

There are a couple reasons why Psychic Fangs is a great option. The first is that it only costs 35 energy, so Luxray can actually bait shields. The second reason is that it’s guaranteed to debuff the opponent’s Defense by a stage.

This will allow Luxray to break through bulky annoyances like Registeel and Umbreon. These Pokemon can certainly take a few Wild Charges, but not after their Defense gets dropped.

