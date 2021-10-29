When is Community Day for Pokemon GO in November 2021?

With October's events winding down, Pokemon GO trainers look ahead to November and another full month of events, including the month's Community Day, which takes place on 21 November 2022 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time.

Featuring Shinx, the Flash Pokemon, November's Community Day will allow this Electric-type Pokemon to appear more often in the wild. If players evolve it into Luxio and Luxray, they'll have the opportunity to obtain a Luxray that knows the Charge Move Psychic Fangs. Trainers that have a little luck will even be able to catch a shiny Shinx.

Community Day in Pokemon GO: Additional bonuses from November's event

Shiny Shinx, Luxio, and Luxray's models within Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

In addition to all the excitement around Shinx, there are more than a few extra benefits coming to this Community Day for Pokemon GO trainers. A breakdown of these upsides can be found below:

For $1 USD, trainers can purchase a pass for a Special Research Story named "Flash, Spark, and Gleam." Niantic has yet to release details for the research story, but are likely to do so when the tickets go live on Pokemon GO's in-game shop.

Any eggs placed within incubators during Community Day will only require 25% of the normal distance to hatch. This is a great opportunity for players to knock out some 10km eggs.

Any Incense items activated during the Community Day will last for three hours.

Like Incense, Lure Modules attached to Pokestops during Community Day will also last three hours.

Keeping in theme with recent events, taking a snapshot of a Pokemon may yield a "surprise," likely a Pokemon photobomb that Niantic has implemented in past events. During normal game operation, Smeargle can appear occasionally in snapshots, but the Pokemon for this Community Day is likely to be different.

Pokemon GO trainers that transfer Pokemon will receive three times as much candy for doing so. For trainers who have access to XL Candy, transferring will also have four times as much of a chance to obtain the tough-to-get candy.

There will also be limited-time purchase bundles available to trainers willing to drop some real-world money on microtransactions. The first bundle will be available for 1,280 Pokecoins and contains 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM. However, a free bundle will also be available that contains 30 Ultra Balls, and players should make sure to pick it up during the event.

Edited by Siddharth Satish