Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO's Dia de los Muertos event

It looks like Pokemon GO will be celebrating more than Halloween this year.

Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday which serves as their version of All Hallows Eve. It is believed that their beloved departed transfer to another world, and on Dia de los Muertos they return.

Pokemon GO is celebrating this special holiday with quite a number of good spawns and bonuses.

Exceptional perks in new Pokemon GO event after Halloween

Pokemon GO’s celebration of Dia de los Muertos will take place on 1 November 2021, the day after Halloween. The event will feature new spawns, new bonuses and a new collection challenge that could earn trainers a Shedinja.

Since Dia de los Muertos is a Hispanic holiday, trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean will be seeing these spawns more frequently in the wild.

The featured Pokemon, however, will be available globally. These Pokemon will simply appear more often in Latin American countries.

The full list of Pokemon that will be spawning frequently is as follows:

Cubone

Sunkern

Sunflora

Murkrow

Houndoom

Sableye

Roselia

Drifloon

Yamask

Shiny hunters will be in luck during this event as all of these Pokemon except Sunflora have a chance at being shiny. Trainers aren’t even losing out much on Sunflora, since they can always catch shiny Sunkern and evolve it.

Also, each of these Pokemon will be attracted to Incense and Lure Modules except Roselia. Pokemon such as Cubone, Alolan Marowak, Roselia and Sunkern can be encountered during Field Research as well.

Alolan Marowak will be availbe through the Dia de los Muertos event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bonuses for Dia de los Muertos will be Lure Modules lasting an hour and a half, and Incense lasting an hour and a half. Trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean will also be treated to +1 bonus transfer candy.

In addition to these bonuses, trainers can get a free Dia de los Muertos T-shirt for their avatar. This comes with a box that gives out 20 free Poke Balls.

The T-shirt is a homage to a tradition in Mexico called papel picado (pecked paper in English). This is where people in Mexico decorate their shirts in celebration of Dia de los Muertos.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul