Pokemon GO: How to counter and defeat Alolan Marowak in Raids

The Alola form Marowak is a Fire & Ghost Pokemon that is hard to beat in Pokemon GO Raids.

Evolving from Cubone, Marowak has overcome the loss of its mother and grown into one tough Pokemon. It has a hardened spirit, not easily broken.

Alola Marowak's strongest moveset is Fire Spin & Shadow Ball, and it has a Max CP of 1,835. It also knows Earthquake, which should be considered to round out its set best.

It is resistant to nine types of Pokemon and is not easy to combat. The nine types consist of Fairy, Ice, Fire, Grass, Steel, Poison, Fighting, Bug, and Normal. All the Pokemon types listed are kinds that trainers should avoid bringing to a Raid against an Alola Marowak in Pokemon GO if they want to win it.

Best counters for defeating an Alola Marowak in Pokemon GO

With Alola Marowak being a Fire and Ghost-type Pokemon, it is particularly vulnerable to Dark, Ground, Rock, Ghost, and Water-types. With this information, the best Pokemon to use in a Raid against it are Gengar, Darkrai, Chandelure, Rampardos, and Kingler.

Alola Marowak's stats and counters in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

For Gengar, trainers should use the quick move Lick and the main move Shadow Ball for 100% effective damage. However, Gengar will also be effective against Alola Marowak using the quick move Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball (main move) for 99% effective damage in Pokemon GO.

Darkrai will be most effective in a Raid with the moveset Snarl (quick move) and Shadow Ball (main move) for an effective Damage rate of 99%.

Chandelure is a Ghost and Fire-type Pokemon with a strong moveset of Hex (quick move) and Shadow Ball (main move) with a damage rate of 98%

Rampardos using Smack Down and Rock Slide will provide a damage rate of 98%. Lastly, Kingler, a Water Pokemon, using Bubble for the quick move and Crabhammer for the main move will give Alola Marowak 96% damage.

Also, Alola Marowak is boosted by foggy and sunny weather. Raids against it in Pokemon GO should be avoided during this kind of weather, if possible.

Edited by Ravi Iyer