Ghost type Pokemon are the dark side of the beloved children's franchise.

They are not meant to be cuddly and cute like a Pikachu or a Togepi. Ghost Pokemon are meant to send shivers down the spine of anyone that comes across one.

Ghost types come in a variety of shapes and sizes, being some of the most powerful and useful creatures in the anime, manga, and video games.

5 best Ghost Pokemon of all time

#5 - Dragapult

Dragapult is the pseudo-legendary dragon type, much like Dragonite or Salamence. It's ghost typing is what makes it unique. Introduced in the Sword and Shield era, Dragapult is a dangerous attacker. Being dragon and ghost type is probably as overpowered as it can get within Pokemon.

#4 - Mimikyu

Mimikyu is pretty creepy. It is a ghost that basically wears a Pikachu costume. In battle, Mimikyu is extremely useful. It has an ability where the first attack simply hits the stuffed head of the costume and does no damage. The ghost/fairy type pairing is a rather interesting one. There is a lot of STAB damage capabilities and this small Pokemon can truly make big moves.

#3 - Aegislash

Aegislash is another dual type Pokemon, this time owning a typing of ghost/steel. It's special traits allow it to shift forms, with an attacking and a defensive form available. Since it is an ability, this change takes place automatically when a move is used.

This is one of the better overall Pokemon made when they began to appear as normal every day items, such as a washing machine, keys, and ice cream.

#2 - Chandelure

Chandelure is not just one of the best ghost types, but is also one of the best fire type Pokemon around. Moves like Shadow Ball and Flamethrower both get a STAB and do insane damage.

Its speed isn't great, but is nothing to scoff at. Players can opt to stray away from training its speed however, and make it a stellar Trick Room Pokemon. It is honestly one of the scarier ghost type creatures.

#1 - Gengar

Gengar is one of the most popular Pokemon of all time. There has not been a single ghost type to step up and dethrone Gengar since the first generation. It is the ultimate ghost type Pokemon.

With a ghost/poison typing, it is immune to normal and fighting moves, but can set up poisonous moves like Toxic. Gengar, Mega form or not, is the best and most powerful ghost type, and it's not even close.