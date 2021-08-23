Pokemon GO: Can Shedinja be caught?

Shedinja, the Shed Pokemon, has been an addition to the roster of the Pokemon franchise since the release of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

When Nincada, the pre-evolved form of Shedinja, was added into Pokemon GO, many players wondered if Shedinja would be obtainable as it could only be found by having an empty Poke Ball and an available slot in your party when Nincada evolved in the main series games.

How to Get Shedinja in Pokemon GO

Shedinja as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of writing, Shedinja cannot currently be captured in Pokemon GO. However, Shedinja was previously available through research breakthroughs during the Halloween event in 2020.

As for the ways that Niantic could incorporate ways to get Shedinja in the future, there are a few ways they could do this:

Seasonal Evolution - Shedinja could be an evolution exclusive to the autumn season

Seasonal Evolution - Shedinja could be an evolution exclusive to the autumn season

Random Evolution - Much like how Eevee evolves, Nincada could evolve to be either Ninjask or Shedinja. This evolution could be dictated with a certain nickname.

Spawn after Evolution - After the player evolves their Nincada, a Shedinja could spawn nearby

Let the player choose - A simple option. Let the player choose what they want to evolve their Nincada into.

Additional Information

For trainers looking for ways to use their Shedinja in raids or competitive League Battles when it inevitably returns, here is some helpful information to keep in mind:

Shedinja is a Bug and Ghost type Pokemon

Shedinja is the only Pokemon with a stamina stat of 1

Shedinja has an attack stat of 153 and a defense stat of 73

Shedinja is weak against Fire, Rock, Ghost, Dark, and Flying type attacks

Shedinja takes less damage from Grass, Ground, Bug, Poison, Normal, and Fighting type attacks

Shedinja has a maximum combat power value of 393

Shedinja's best moves are Shadow Claw and Aerial Ace

In summary, Shedinja is not currently available to be captured and will most likely be a seasonal Pokemon. While Shedinja may not be good for battles, it is a valuable Pokemon to add to any trainer's collection due to its limited availability.

