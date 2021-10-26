The best Pokemon GO shiny trackers to use in 2021

Pokemon GO is rife with ever-coveted shiny forms for many Pokemon, but keeping track of the available ones and those which a trainer has encountered or caught can be difficult.

Fortunately for Pokemon GO players, different sites and sources have already developed ways to help trainers keep track of their shinies and encounter numbers.

Even if Pokemon GO doesn't have the sheer number of shinies compared to other titles, it's still worth keeping track of them. Some of the top options for tracking Pokemon GO shinies can be found below.

Pokemon GO: Top shiny trackers in 2021

3) Leek Duck's Shiny Checklist

Leek Duck is well-known when providing Pokemon GO info, and it extends its talents to shiny tracking (Image via Leek Duck).

Leek Duck is a notable name in providing the Pokemon GO community with information surrounding raid bosses, egg hatches, and research rewards. They also provide a simple and effective shiny tracker in the form of their shiny checklist.

Trainers are able to view what shiny Pokemon are currently available, mark how many they own or that they have registered in the Pokedex. Coupled with that, they can even save and re-load their list to preserve their progress.

This checklist doesn't come with any real bells or whistles compared to some other trackers and apps out there, but it serves its purpose well and is reliably updated by Leek Duck as often as possible. For players who want a brass tacks approach, Leek Duck's checklist is a great option.

2) Poketch ShinyApp

Though it has some flaws, ShinyApp can still be helpful for an aspiring shiny hunter (Image via Poketch).

For Pokemon GO trainers hoping to add some individual flair and statistics to their hunts, ShinyApp by Poketch is a solid option. This app, available both on the Apple Store and Google Play, allows players to independently track the hunt for specific shiny Pokemon.

They can keep a counter displayed to track their encounters with the desired shiny Pokemon while also throwing in extra metrics such as the Pokeball type used on the attempts, and the time elapsed on finding the shiny.

In addition to serving a ton of available metrics for shiny hunters, the app can also alternate between Pokemon games. It works for Pokemon GO, along with most titles that retain shiny form Pokemon including recent releases such as Pokemon Sword and Shield.

1) Poketch Shiny Hunt

Shiny Hunt expands somewhat on ShinyApp's capabilities (Image via Poketch).

For Pokemon GO players not thrilled with ShinyApp due to its occasional stability issues and bugs, Shiny Hunt is a browser-friendly alternative with improved stability and account-specific shiny tracking.

It essentially provides the majority of ShinyApp's functions without some of its headaches. The developer even provides Twitch streams to let players in on the creation and development process.

As long as trainers have access to a web browser, having an account on Shiny Hunt can be an invaluable aid that expands on the perks offered by ShinyApp. Poketch seems to be significantly more dedicated to Shiny Hunt as well, considering ShinyApp's updates have somewhat slowed down in recent months.

With that in mind, Shiny Hunt may be the superior option for many shiny hunters, though this comes down to preference and accessibility.

Keeping track of shiny encounters in Pokemon GO can be beneficial for players. With that in mind, they are encouraged to try out the above selections to simplify and enhance their progress.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul