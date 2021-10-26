Best CP and Evolution Trackers in Pokemon GO

As every Pokemon GO player knows, sometimes it can be a bit hectic trying to keep track of your Pokemon's CP or combat power, as well as what that combat power will be once that Pokemon evolves.

Luckily, there are some solutions for those players who monitor their Pokemon's combat power and what that Pokemon's combat power will be when it evolves.

Tracking your Pokemon's combat power in Pokemon GO

With Pokemon GO always changing with the needs of the community, the need for third-party apps has slowly been snuffed out (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO implemented a few different ways to solve these problems to eliminate the need for third-party applications. Before powering up any desired Pokemon, players will have the choice to see what the new combat power score will be before committing to powering up and spending the stardust.

This feature also allows players to check their Pokemon's maximum combat power score to see what their combat power would be if the trainer chooses to maximize the Pokemon's level.

For evolving a Pokemon, trainers have been allowed to check the combat power before evolving a Pokemon. This can be done with a small pop-up that shows up for the player before they evolve their Pokemon. This pop-up also warns the player if evolving their Pokemon will boost their combat power high enough to disqualify them from the tiers of the Battle League.

While combat powers can be tracked, a Pokemon's stats cannot. For this reason, many third-party apps still exist to assist players. Poke Genie is a great app to allow players to use their Pokemon to their fullest potential.

Displaying on top of Pokemon GO, Poke Genie displays the stats, IVs, Possible movesets and even generates nicknames for players to give to their Pokemon. This app also includes its own Pokedex, a team builder, and a type matchup chart making this a must-have tool for Pokemon GO players.

The need for a third-party application to track the combat power of a trainer's Pokemon has nearly gone away. However, the need for third-party applications in general for Pokemon GO has yet to truly phase-out. This is due to the abundance of values hidden from the player in Pokemon GO, such as numerical values for IVs and a Pokemon's exact stats.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar