Pokemon GO Battle League Season 9 rewards

Like many of Pokemon GO's Battle League seasons, Season 9 promises to reward trainers for their perseverance in taking on their opponents.

Along with changes that allow players to battle more times per day, there are increased standard rewards and a bevy of new Pokemon to earn in encounters.

Additionally, inspiration from the Galar region continues, as players can equip their Pokemon GO avatars with items inspired by the region's Pokemon League champion Leon.

Lasting from August 30 to November 29, 2021, Season 9 presents plenty of opportunities for trainers to test their strength and earn some goodies along the way.

Pokemon GO Battle League Season 9: Full list of rewards

Summer has been a great season for Pokemon GO, and these new PvP changes in Season 9 should add to the enjoyment. Image via Niantic

There's going to be tons of battling in Pokemon GO's ninth season of PvP, but the rewards are slightly different than before.

For starters, players will receive four times as much Stardust for win rewards. Like in previous seasons, trainers will receive rewards for wins somewhat differently. This will be based on whether they are playing in a standard sense or using a Premium Battle Pass.

The order of rewards can be found below:

Standard Win Rewards

Stardust Mysterious Item Pokemon Encounter Three Rare Candies Stardust

Premium Win Rewards

Pokemon Encounter Mysterious Item Stardust Six Rare Candies Five Charged TMs

For Season 9, the mysterious items include:

Fast TMs

Charged TMs

Sinnoh Stones

Silver Pinap Berries

In addition, reaching Legend Rank allows Pokemon GO trainers to earn avatar items that are inspired by the Pokemon trainer Leon from the Galar region of Pokemon: Sword and Shield. These items are equippable for both male and female avatars:

Leon Shirt

Leon Pants

Leon Hat

Leon Gloves

Leon Pose

When it comes to Pokemon encounters, there is a rank-based pool of potential Pokemon as well as guaranteed encounters when trainers reach a certain PvP rank. The guaranteed encounters and their required ranks are:

Charizard (Rank 1, can potentially be shiny)

Mienfoo (Rank 6)

Noibat (Veteran Rank)

Deino (Expert Rank, can potentially be shiny)

Pikachu Libre (Legend Rank, one only, can potentially be shiny)

Guaranteed encounters aside, many Pokemon encounters can initiate depending on the rank that a trainer achieves. A breakdown of this can be found below:

Rank 1+

Charmeleon

Nidorana

Hypno

Sableye (can potentially be shiny)

Gothita

Solosis

Rank 6+

Mienfoo

Rank 11+

Rhydon

Drifblim

Seismitoad

Frillish

Litwick

Rank 16+

Snorlax (can potentially be shiny)

Scraggy

Rufflet (can potentially be shiny)

Rank 20+

A current five-star raid boss can be encountered at Rank 20 or higher after a win.

Veteran Rank+

Noibat (can potentially be shiny)

Expert Rank+

Deino (can potentially be shiny)

Once Pokemon GO players close out the season (if they reached Rank 19 or above), they will also receive an Elite Fast TM.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh