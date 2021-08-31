Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Raids scheduled for September 2021

Raids have been a staple of Pokemon GO since the very beginning. The bosses that players have had the opportunity to battle have always been on a schedule, changing every month.

Following the conclusion of Ultra Unlock: Part Three, many players are on the edge of their seats wondering what bosses are coming to the hit geocaching mobile game next.

Pokemon GO: September 2021's next bosses

A Mega Raid as shown in-game in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

We have some information regarding the near future of Pokemon GO's next event for September 2021. Pokemon that will appear in five star raids include:

Lugia - Lugias battled in this raid will be guarenteed to have the signature move, Aeroblast. These raids will be appearing from September 1 at 10:00 am until September 14 at 10:00 am.

Lugias battled in this raid will be guarenteed to have the signature move, Aeroblast. These raids will be appearing from September 1 at 10:00 am until September 14 at 10:00 am. The Sinnoh Lake Trio - Azelf, Mespirit, and Uxie will be appearing in Raids in their respective regions. Azelf can be caught in North America, Central America, South America, and Greenland. Uxie can be caught in the Asia-Pacific region. Mesprit can be caught in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. All three of these Pokemon have a chance to be shiny as well. These raids will appear from September 14 at 10:00 am to October 1 at 10:00 am.

There are also a couple of Mega Raids scheduled to drop in September 2021. The raids include:

Mega Slowbro - The powerful Psychic and Water type Mega Evolution can be fought in Mega Raids from September 1 at 10:00 am until September 14 at 10:00 am.

The powerful Psychic and Water type Mega Evolution can be fought in Mega Raids from September 1 at 10:00 am until September 14 at 10:00 am. Mega Houndoom - This menacing Fire and Dark type Mega Evolution can be fought in Mega Raids from September 14 at 10:00 am until October 1 at 10:00 am.

Also, September 2021 will have Raid Hour Events. These will take place every Wednesday from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Smaller events in September 2021

There are a few smaller events that will take place in Pokemon GO in September 2021. Throughout the entire month, research breakthroughs will have an increased chance of containing a shiny Ditto. This also means that regular Ditto will be obtainable in research breakthroughs. Pokemon Spotlight Hours will also be taking place in September 2021. These will take place on Tuesdays from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will include, in order, Spoink, Baltoy, Skitty, and Alolan Meowth.

A new feature will also be added to Pokemon GO in September 2021. This feature will allow players to preview the combat power of a Pokemon's evolution before players evolve them.

