The best moveset for Bastiodon in Pokemon GO (September 2021)

Bastiodon is a fossil Pokemon that is extremely rare to come by in the mobile game Pokemon GO.

Bastiodon only has a 20% base capture rate in Pokemon GO. That is with a regular Poke Ball. Not only is it hard to capture, it is hard to come by in the first place.

If you manage to obtain one and add it to your Pokemon GO collection, it can make quite the ally in battle. As a Rock/Steel-type Pokemon, it has access to some very powerful moves with only a few weaknesses.

How to obtain Bastiodon in Pokemon GO

Multiple Shieldon in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

First and foremost, you will need to get a Bastiodon on your Pokemon GO team if you want to put its best moveset to use. To do this, you will need to catch a Shieldon and evolve it.

At some points, it may be available in Raids, through Research Breakthrough encounters, or in the wild, but your best bet is to get a Shieldon and evolve it with 50 Candy in Pokemon GO.

The best moveset in Pokemon GO for Bastiodon

As a Rock/Steel-type Pokemon, Bastiodon receives a Same Type Attack Bonus for both types of moves. That is exactly what you will take advantage of with its best moveset offensive movest in Pokemon GO. Let's start with defense, however.

Best defensive moveset

A trainer approaching a Pokemon GO Gym. (Image via Niantic)

Defending Pokemon attack differently in Pokemon GO than attacking Pokemon. If a Pokemon is left in a Gym, it will attack ever two seconds rather than depending on the move speed.

This makes Smack Down as the Fast Attack and Stone Edge as the Charged Attack the best set of moves for a Bastiodon left to defend a Gym. It gives it the best DPS for the situation.

Best offensive moveset

An image for the GO Battle League. (Image via Niantic)

An offensive moveset in Pokemon GO is when you are battling a Gym, a Raid, or in PVP battles. This takes into account move speed where defense does not. Bastiodon's Charged Attack will stay, but its Fast Attack will be Iron Tail.

Both moves receive a Same Type Attack Bonus. That gives Iron Tail 16.4 damge per second with 6.4 Energy per second generated. Stone Edge does 52.2 DPS while costing 100 Energy to perform.

