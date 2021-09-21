Can Luxray be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Luxray, the final evolution of the Sinnoh region Pokemon Shinx, has been in Pokemon GO since 2018 when many of its regional counterparts were also added.

Despite being within the game for a few years, some Pokemon GO trainers may still wonder if Luxray has a shiny form available. Though this particular Pokemon doesn't often appear outside of event-specific occurrences, shiny hunters worldwide are still likely to keep an eye on it. Fortunately for them and any other trainers out there, Luxray, as well as the rest of Shinx's evolutionary line, do indeed possess shiny forms, having had them in Pokemon GO since their inclusion in 2018.

Pokemon GO: Additional info on Luxray

Shinx's entire evolutionary line possess shiny forms in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

A mono Electric-type Pokemon, Luxray sports differing character models in Pokemon GO depending on its gender. Males have a slightly larger mane compared to their female counterparts, following gender-specific 3D modeling that has also been seen in Pokemon such as Pyroar, Pikachu, Wobbuffet, and more. About battle capabilities, Luxray's current collection of moves include:

Fast Moves

Hidden Power (Normal-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Spark (Electric-type)

Charge Moves

Crunch (Dark-type)

Hyper Beam (Normal-type)

Wild Charge (Electric-type)

To evolve Shinx into Luxio and then Luxray, a total of 125 Shinx candies are required, with 25 needed to transition Shinx to Luxio and 100 to evolve Luxio into Luxray. Though Shinx is rarely seen organically in Pokemon GO, it has been featured in several events such as the Sinnoh Celebration, Charge-Up, and Fashion Week festivities in 2020 as an egg hatch. It had also appeared as part of research tasks and breakthroughs during the Sinnoh-themed Throwback Challenge last year. Shinx has even appeared as a one-star raid boss on occasion.

It is unclear when Shinx, Luxio, and Luxray may make their next Pokemon GO appearance. Still, Niantic is constantly releasing new content schedules for themed events during each season on top of things like Community Days or Spotlight Hours. Some of these events even increase the appearance chance of shiny forms for specific Pokemon, so trainers hoping to snag a shiny Luxray of their own may get their opportunity, as more Pokemon GO content is always on the horizon. There's a ton of Pokemon that deserve some time in the spotlight, and Niantic may decide that Luxray has earned a little extra love in their mobile title in the future.

