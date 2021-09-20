Pokemon GO: Top 5 rarest Pokemon to catch as of September 2021

Catching em’ all can be a really tall order in Pokemon GO sometimes.

Several Pokemon (including some very top-tier ones) are either extremely rare, locked behind difficult objectives, or are only available for short periods of time. This is why it’s important for trainers to take advantage of things like Community Days, Spotlight Hours, etc.

No one can ever tell when the featured Pokemon will be available again.

Which Pokemon require the most luck to catch?

If players come across any of these Pokemon, they can consider themselves lucky. Here are the 5 rarest Pokemon to catch as of September 2021.

5) Noibat

Noibat is a commonly found Pokemon in the Alola region (Image via Niantic)

This Gen VI Dragon evolves into a very fearsome specimen in Noivern. Unfortunately, though, it will take some effort to find this Pokemon. It’s an incredibly rare wild spawn, so the most reliable way of obtaining it is through 10km eggs. The same goes for Axew, the Generation V Pokemon that evolves into Haxorus.

4) Sandile

Sandile prefers arid areas like deserts (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Just like Noibat, the best way of getting Sandile is through hatching eggs. The issue is that the eggs Sandile can hatch from are much rarer, and are called the strange eggs. The only real way of getting these eggs is through defeating Team GO Rocket trainers.

3) Archen and Tirtouga

Archen joins Aerodactyl as the only Rock Flying-type Fossil Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both Archen and Tirtouga are fossil buddies from Gen VI. As with most other Fossil Pokemon, they’re very rare finds in the wild. Archen and Tirtouga used to be in the pool of Pokemon that hatch from 7km eggs (as well as 10km). This is no longer the case, though. This means that trainers are stuck with having to scour the wild for these Rock-types.

2) Unown

If anyone thought catching Ralts in the early route in Pokemon Emerald was rough, they should try catching Unown in Pokemon GO. To call the odds of this Pokemon spawning in the wild small is a huge understatement; they are infinitesimal. Hopefully, trainers picked up some of these during the Pokemon GO Fest 2021.

1) The Lake Trio (Azelf, Uxie and Mesprit)

This might seem odd, since these three Pokemon are literally Raid bosses at the moment. The Lake Trio of Sinnoh, though, are typically the only legendaries that can be found in the wild. It’s insanely rare to find one of these, though. Consider this a reminder to fight these Pokemon in Raid battles now because once they leave the rotation, they may become next to impossible to find.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

