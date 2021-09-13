Can Sinnoh's Lake Trio, Azelf, Mespirit and Uxie, be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Following Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief event, a trio of Psychic-type Pokemon from the Sinnoh region will be made available to catch once more.

Starting September 14, 2021, Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will be available in their respective regions. Azelf can be found in 5-Star raids in the Americas and Greenland. Mesprit can be found in 5-Star raids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. Uxie can be found in 5-Star raids in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some players who want to collect these legendaries may want to know if they can appear in raids in their Shiny variant in Pokemon GO.

Can Sinnoh's Lake Trio be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Many players are unaware of whether or not the Psychic-type Trio can be Shiny in Pokemon GO, as Pokemon released through 5-Star raids for events are usually Shiny. Fortunately, these Pokemon can be found in their Shiny variants with enough time and raids.

The best time to look for your region's respective lake trio member in Pokemon GO is on Wednesdays.

Wednesdays have raid hour events starting at 6:00 PM. It also helps to have a group of friends to take on these raids with as 5-Star raids are mostly impossible to do with one player.

Additional Information: Mesprit, Azelf, and Uxie

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie as they appear in the Anime (Image via the Pokemon Company)

For players looking to collect and use the Lake Guardian in their area for raid battles or Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League, here is some helpful information to keep in mind:

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie are all Psychic-types which means they are weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost type attacks.

Azelf has an attack stat of 270, a defense stat of 151, and a stamina stat of 181.

Mesprit has an attack stat of 212, a defense stat of 212, and a stamina stat of 190.

Uxie has an attack stat of 156, a defense stat of 270, and a stamina stat of 181.

Each one of the Lake Guardians have the same miveset for maximizing their damage outputs. For fast attacks, they should run Confusion.

For charged attacks, each of the Lake Guardians should run Future Sight.

Both of these attacks are Psychic-types so they receive a boost from their typing.

Their Psychic-type attacks deal more damage against Fighting and Poison-type Pokemon.

