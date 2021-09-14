What are the odds of encountering a shiny legendary in Pokemon GO Raids?

Surprisingly, the chances of catching a shiny legendary in Pokemon GO are higher than trainers might think.

A shiny legendary is one of the most valuable Pokemon a trainer can catch in this game. Niantic usually doesn’t release the shiny version of a legendary when it is first released. This also takes a ton of effort since, naturally, the trainer has to beat a Tier 5 Raid to get the opportunity to catch the Pokemon, shiny or not.

The probability of a Pokemon being shiny in a Tier 5 Raid

When a trainer encounters a Pokemon in the wild, that Pokemon has a 1 in 450-1 in 500 chance of being shiny. However, a legendary Pokemon beaten in a Tier 5 raid has a 1 in 20 chance of being shiny.

The trade-off is, of course, legendary Pokemon have limited accessibility. Trainers can only raid one a day, it requires several people to beat Tier 5 Raids, and even with multiple teammates, it’s difficult to take down Tier 5 Raid bosses consistently.

Are the shiny versions of the Lake Trio available?

Fortunately, the latest legendaries will have shinies available. Starting on September 14, the Lake Trio from Generation IV (Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie) will be Tier 5 Raid bosses in Pokemon GO.

Each Pokemon will be available in a different region. The breakdown of which Pokemon is found where is as follows:

Azelf - located in the Americas and Greenland

Mesprit - located in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and India

Uxie - located in Asia and the Pacific region.

The Lake Trio Pokemon will also be featured in Raid hours throughout September. These hours will have heightened spawn rates for these Pokemon and will occur every Wednesday. Any trainers who are planning on shiny hunting the legendary trio might want to plan to go hunting on these Raid hours.

All three of these Pokemon are Psychic-type, so trainers should make sure to have strong Ghost-types and Dark-types handy. The Pokemon that are best at handling the Lake Trio in Raids are Weavile, Tyranitar, Chandelure, and the fearsome Mega Gengar.

