What are Mesprit's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Mesprit, a member of the Lake Trio from Generation IV, is a famous Raid boss in Pokemon GO.

Mesprit will be joining Uxie and Azelf as Raid bosses starting on September 13. Mesprit is the guardian of Lake Verity, located right by Twinleaf Town in the Sinnoh region. Fans might be looking forward to revisiting this area when Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release. In terms of Pokemon GO, the nice thing about the lake trio is that all of them can be shiny. Trainers are going to need the right Pokemon to beat these Raid bosses consistently, though.

What are the best Pokemon to counter Mesprit with?

Mesprit is a Psychic-type Pokemon. Whereas Azelf is the more offensive of the trio, and Uxie is the more defensive, Mesprit is a mix between the two. It has 212 Attack and 212 Defense. Since it isn’t incredibly strong in either stat, trainers should be looking for strong Ghost, Dark and Bug Pokemon to use.

When it comes to Ghost-type Pokemon, nothing gets stronger than Mega Gengar. As one might imagine, it has the quickest time to win against Mesprit in 568 seconds. This is a tad bit slower than other Raids, where Mega Gengar quickly annihilates the opponent.

The issue with this is that, since Mega Gengar is part Poison-type, it takes super effective damage from Mesprit’s Confusion, Extrasensory and Future Sight. As a result, Mega Gengar has 30 deaths to Mesprit on average.

In this case, trainers might be looking for more reliable counters, and nothing is better at countering Psychic-types than Dark-types. Pokemon like Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Weavile, Mega Gyarados and Darkrai beat Mesprit in great timing.

Special consideration should be given to Mega Gyarados and Mega Houndoom. This is because each member of the lake trio gets one exclusive charge move, and Mesprit’s move is Blizzard. Both Mega Gyarados and Mega Houndoom resist Blizzard, as well as the Psychic-moves.

Finally, one Pokemon that every trainer should be trying to add to their team is Chandelure. This is mainly because it’s a lot easier to get a Litwick (Chandelure’s pre-evolution) than it is to grind Mega Gengar Energy or catch legendaries like Darkrai and Yveltal.

Also Read

Chandelure is a special Pokemon because it competes with other strong Ghost-types and Dark-types in raids. For Mesprit specifically, Chandelure beats it in 676 seconds: that’s faster than Darkrai, Yveltal, and Giratina-Origin!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar