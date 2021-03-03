How to pre-order Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were both announced recently as the next set remakes coming from Nintendo. While the announcement is fresh and there's more information to be released, plenty of Pokemon fans are excited to reserve a copy as soon as possible.

Getting a pre-ordered copy of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shing Pearl isn't widely available yet, so there aren't many options for players to pursue if they'd like to place an order down. One of the only ways at the moment is to go to the Best Buy website and look for the Pokemon pre-orders.

The game is only available through a physical copy at Best Buy, and there is no option of a digital code or download. So anyone looking to download the game easily will need to wait a bit longer.

For those who don't care, either way, the physical edition is priced at $59.99 like any other brand new major release. Of course, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, so there are no other platform options to purchase on.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is also available for pre-order from Best Buy, and there is an option for shipping or in-store pick-up. Like the other Pokemon games, though, only physical copies are available until more information comes out. The price is also the same at the standard $59.99.

Because of the early timeline on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there is no official release date. Pokemon players can assume for now that the games will release in late 2021.

There is also no ESRB rating, which is absent from the Best Buy site, but both games likely be rated E for everyone.

Information on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the original Generation IV games that took place in the Sinnoh region.

Unlike so many other main series Pokemon games, the remakes aren't developed by Game Freaks this time around. This might explain some of the graphical changes that fans have talked about after the major reveal.

Instead of a current-generation graphical enhancement for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the games will have more stylized chibi graphics that don't necessarily look as good as Sword and Shield, but they have their own charm.

The remakes will also be more true to the originals when compared to remakes in the past. It's only a matter of time before an official release is announced, and pre-orders are available everywhere.