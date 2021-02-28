Everything known about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Players who had been anticipating a Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake or remaster can finally celebrate. Nintendo and Game Freak confirmed that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be the remastered versions of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary.

The game will be making its way to Nintendo Switch as expected. It's certainly a fantastic remaster to choose from, and plenty of fans will be happy with the announcement.

The release date has not been confirmed yet. Nintendo did confirm that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be releasing in late 2021.

Details about the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release dates

Nintendo stated that the remastered versions will stay true to the original Diamond and Pearl Pokemon games. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will have most of the same features as the original game. The idea is to bring the nostalgia and back to older players.

However, that doesn't mean it's going to be the same game. There are a few notable changes that have been confirmed. One of the most contentious changes pertains to the graphical style of the remasters. The remasters will have the chibi style that is reminiscent of Pokemon games from a few years ago.

Besides the changes made to the graphics, some additional features will be added to gameplay and battles in order to align the systems with current Pokemon games. The multiplayer option and trading will also reflect a modern approach compared.

Some features will definitely be updated, but it won't look like newer games like Pokemon Sword and Shield in order to stay true to the original game. ILCA will most likely be able to implement slight features as well since Game Freak won't be developing the game on its own.

There isn't more information available on the game. Fans should stay patient and wait till more news is available.