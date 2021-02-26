The long-rumored, long-awaited remakes of Pokemon's Generation IV are coming, in the form of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Speculation was running wild leading up to the month of February. Rumors and leaks constantly renewed hope that Pokemon Diamond and Pearl would receive remakes much like the Generations prior to it.

Pokemon fans can finally rejoice. In the lead up to Pokemon Day, in celebration of the franchise's 25th anniversary, remakes of those games are finally coming. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the next main series games in line.

Pokemon D+P remakes announced

Image via The Pokemon Company

A Pokemon Presents was announced, leaving fans a bit excited and worried all at the same time. Several leaks indicated that a Diamond and Pearl remake would be a part of the Let's Go series.

That had fans divided, but that division is no longer a factor. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are coming in late 2021 for Pokemon fans to enjoy the Sinnoh region in all of its glory once more.

The game seems to be meshing the main series games with the Let's Go style of design and appearance. The characters and Pokemon come off as a bit cartoonish, but that can be expected in a game mostly marketed to children.

If Sinnoh is your favorite region, your time has come.



Experience the nostalgic story from Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl in a new adventure. #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl arrive on the Nintendo Switch in late 2021!



💎✨ https://t.co/Zn3bNY60IR pic.twitter.com/Y7PHvhlMXO — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 26, 2021

Regardless, it is an exciting time to be a Pokemon fan. There are many new games on the horizon and the remaking of Diamond and Pearl will surely be a huge move for the franchise.

Released in the US in 2007, Diamond and Pearl were the first main series Pokemon games for the Nintendo DS. The journey through the Sinnoh region brought back the day-night system and introduced a new Special and Physical attack system.

The Sinnoh region is vast and the newer technology of the Nintendo Switch can only improve upon that. Pokemon fans should be nothing but ecstatic that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be here by the holiday season.