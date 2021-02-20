Fans are excited for the long-awaited Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes.

In previous months, speculation has run wild about a return to the Sinnoh region. However, The Pokemon Company has kept its mouth shut in regards to the potential remakes, leading some fans to speculate whether or not they will even happen at all.

However, a recent leak seems to suggest that Pokemon is planning to reveal the remakes soon. According to insiders, fans can expect the remakes to be announced in the coming weeks.

Keep in mind, none of this is based on facts and everything mentioned below are rumors and leaks. With all that out of the way, let's talk about some Diamond and Pearl remake rumors.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes rumored to be revealed before Pokemon Day

As the title suggests, it is entirely possible that fans may get an update about the Diamond and Pearl remakes before Pokemon Day. Pokemon Day is Feb. 27, and it will also be the company's 25th anniversary. So with all those stars aligned, it makes sense for them to drop some big news on that day.

The biggest rumor fans have is the @CentroPokemon Twitter account. They've been the source for some reputable leaks and rumors in the past and are now making a bold claim.

No van a tener que aguantar hasta el Pokémon Day el 27 de febrero para las grandes noticias que han estado esperando.



Nos vemos la próxima semana. pic.twitter.com/wNtWg9XKjm — Centro Pokémondongo (@CentroPokemon) February 18, 2021

The tweet reads, "No van a tener que aguantar hasta el Pokémon Day el 27 de febrero para las grandes noticias que han estado esperando." That loosely translates to, "They [trainers] won't have to hold out until Pokémon Day on February 27 for the big news they've been waiting for." The tweet was accompanied with a GIF that showed the three box legendaries from Diamond and Pearl.

Of course, this is nothing but a rumor at this point, but other insiders have echoed the same sentiment. The common theme among leaks is that Feb. 25-26 are the days Pokemon fans should look out for. While neither of those days are confirmed to announce the Diamond and Pearl remakes, it appears more likely than not.