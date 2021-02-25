Pokemon leaker states Gold and Silver remakes are coming alongside Diamond and Pearl

Rumors of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes have been running wild for the majority of 2020 and into 2021.

With Pokemon Day approaching quickly, the announcements are sure to be made soon. That will either put fans' minds to ease or completely throw everyone for a loop.

No one knows exactly what Pokemon is up to and what kind of information they will release. A leaker on Twitter, however, indicated a Diamond and Pearl remake is coming, along with a Let's Go: Catching game. That could very well be a Let's Go version of Gold and Silver.

Pokemon leaker states Gold and Silver remakes coming alongside Diamond and Pearl

Image via Game Freak

At this point, it seems like anything is a possibility. Of course, nothing is ever official until an actual announcement is made by The Pokemon Company itself, regarding games, remakes, or products.

Still, everything that has come out in terms of leaks is enough to get any Pokemon fan excited. The rumored Diamond and Pearl remakes are almost a sure thing. Dark Ho-Oh on twitter, however, believes another separate series is coming.

D/P remakes are still happening but Let’s Go: Catching will also be revealed. Expect a Pokémon direct announcement this week. #PokemonDay #pokemom #nintendo #leak — Dark Ho-Oh (@Regizap) February 22, 2021

Let's Go took the Pokemon GO Style of catching and brought it to the Nintendo Switch. Players were taken back to Kanto with different mechanics, graphics, and more. Needless to say, the fanbase was a bit divided.

That had many fans worried about a potential Let's Go version of the Sinnoh games. It appears those worries will be cast away as true remakes of Diamond and Pearl are on the horizon.

With the title of Let's Go: Catching, though, it seems that series was not a one off. It only makes sense that the next in line for Let's Go would be the Johto season. That could truly be a place holder title or nothing at all.

Again, until an official announcement is made, any leak should be taken with a grain of salt and as pure speculation. A Let's Go remake of Gold and Silver would be incredible though. Pokemon fans have long wanted the vastness of Gold and Silver brought to the Switch.