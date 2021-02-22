3 more type combination ideas for future Pokemon titles 

Last week, we posted the top five type combination ideas for Pokemon. However, since there are so many various type combinations that Game Freak hasn't tried out yet, we thought it would be prudent to explore the topic more.

Type combinations are everything in Pokemon. They're what make certain Pokemon strong, others weak and some simply average. To date, there have been 154 different variations of types in every Pokemon game. That means there are still 17 left yet to be used by Game Freak.

As previously stated, we've already gone over 5 of 17, but today we're going to look at three more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

3 type combination ideas for Pokemon

#3 - Fighting and Ground

Image via The Pokemon Company

Fighting and Ground just sounds like something Game Freak would've taken advantage long ago. Ground Pokemon, in general, usually look quite aggressive, which would make one think they're prone to fighting. However, there has yet to be any Pokemon with the typing. Perhaps a dirt-covered boxing Pokemon is in the franchise's future.

#2 - Poison and Steel

Image via The Pokemon Company

Imagine a pink-themed Steelix in Pokemon and that's likely what a Poison and Steel-type would look like. The concept, on paper, doesn't make much sense, as Poison and Steel don't have much in common at all. However, from strictly a design standpoint, that typing would look amazing. Maybe Game Freak could design a Pokemon that has Poison and Steel needles to shoot out of its body.

#1 - Fire and Fairy

Image via The Pokemon Company

Coming in at the top spot is Fire and Fairy, which we think would be best suited for a Pokemon like Arcanine. Fairy, by nature, is a more majestic typing while Fire is traditionally more menacing. However, by combining the two, Game Freak would give fans the best of both worlds. While it seems unlikely this typing would be for a brand new Pokemon, maybe the developers could introduce a new form for an existing Pokemon (Arcanine).

The fire dog's tail and mane could be turned into a lighter color while its body would remain as fiery as always. It could be an idea worth exploring in the future.