Top 5 type combination ideas for future Pokemon

There are almost 900 Pokemon in the entire Pokedex with Generation VIII, yet there are a bunch of type combinations that players are still to see. When the next Generation rolls around, there are some combos that have the potential to be fantastic additions.

Some of the type combinations seem almost like contradictions, and they would be powerful because of the resistances placed together. It's also a perfect time to think about the style or design that could be given to the new type combinations in Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

Five best type combination ideas for future Pokemon

#5 - Dragon and Bug

There's already a Pokemon in the game that looks like it could aesthetically fit the Dragon and Bug-type mold. Flygon is the final evolution of Trapinch, and each stage looks like a bug on its own.

However, Flygon is a Ground and Dragon-type Pokemon. But that doesn't mean a Bug and Dragon-type couldn't look similar or even more imposing. The type combination would also be a decent addition to a battle team.

#4 - Electric and Fighting

Some of the type combinations seem almost obvious to add to Pokemon, yet none is in sight. Electric and Fighting-type is undoubtedly one of those and could easily look something like Zeraora.

Any Fighting-type added to Pokemon tends to have a very unique design and personality that players come to love. An Electric and Fighting Pokemon has the potential to be devastating and cool.

#3 - Rock and Ghost

This type combination would be interesting, to say the least, and the battle potential would be fun to see. They don't necessarily cancel out each other's weaknesses, but they do add a pretty sizable list of resistances.

The idea of a Rock and Ghost Pokemon also sounds like the perfect matchup for a scary Ghost Pokemon. It could be based on something incredibly archaic.

#2 - Grass and Fire

Of all the type combinations on the list, Fire and Grass-type is the most contradictory. Grass and Fire have been around forever, and in general, the former get melted by Fire Pokemon. Together, they would give one Pokemon some serious resistances, and it would have some excellent battle potential.

It's hard to imagine what the Pokemon itself would look like. But with a combo that is so different, it could be a Legendary.

#1 - Ice and Poison

Ice and Poison sounds like something that could already easily be in Pokemon, but it isn't. One thing is guaranteed: this combination for a Pokemon would look fantastic, and the possibilities are endless.

It's harder to tell with the battle potential, but it's always worth a try.