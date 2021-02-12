Usually, Bug Pokemon are stored on the PC after a few gyms but not these.

The Pokedex in Pokemon Sword and Shield is quite expansive after two DLCs. Galar is filled with Pokemon of all shapes and sizes, including a plethora of great Bug Pokemon to choose from.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Bug Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Butterfree

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The classic Kantonian Butterfree continues to be a solid Bug Pokemon. Even though it doesn't have great stats, it can carry the player through the beginning of the game. Evolving into Butterfree at level 10 is ideal for destroying the first few gyms.

Butterfree's new Gigantamax form deals huge damage with a great secondary effect that inflicts a random status to all opponents, meaning it inflicts both opponents in a double battle. Butterfree has other great uses like sleeping with Sleep Powder and redirection with Rage Powder.

Advertisement

#4 - Araquanid

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Araquanid has been a great Bug Pokemon since its release in Sun & Moon. Even though it has a low-speed stat, its damage is incredible due to the ability Water Bubble. which doubles its damage with Water moves. It also makes FIre almost redundant as it halves that damage and makes it immune to Burn.

Going up against a Fire Pokemon has never been easier with this Water/Bug-type. Araquanid works really well in the competitive scene as well, especially when Trick Room is active.

#3 - Buzzwole

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The Ultra Beast, Buzzwole, has been one of the best Bug Pokemon since its release in Sun & Moon. Unfortunately, Buzzwole isn't readily available in the base game. It's only available in the Max Den in the DLC Crown Tundra.

Buzzwole is a great companion for the player's journey through Crown Tundra. Its attack stat is unreal. Just stay away from Flying Pokemon.

#2 - Scizor

Advertisement

Image via TonsofFacts

The Steel Bug Pokemon, Scizor, has been a fan favorite since its debut in Pokemon Gold & Silver. Taking center stage over most Bug Pokemon, Scizor has been loved throughout the anime and games. It even got a Mega form in later games.

Scizor has solid stats and a great ability that buffs all of its weaker moves, only being held back by its quad weakness to Fire Pokemon. It's a great Pokemon for players to journey through Galar.

#1 - Volcarona

Image via PokeFanon

The elusive Volcarona was incredibly difficult to obtain in its debut game, Black & White. Only obtainable in the DLC Isle of Armor, it still may be difficult for the player to obtain. It's an amazing teammate for a journey through the Isle of Armor DLC.

Volcarona had a huge impact on the competitive scene when it came out. It still makes its way to competitive players teams. It's known best for its support with Rage Powder and Struggle Bug.