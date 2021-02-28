Everything we know about Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus was announced on February 26, along with the new Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes of Generation IV. But unlike the remakes of the traditional games, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a Breath of the Wild like RPG that is a far cry from other games in the series.

Like the remasters that were announced, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will take place in the Sinnoh region. The region's time period sets it apart from others in which players will be transported back to. Instead of a current-day timeline, the Sinnoh region in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be a historical take on the area.

That means that much of the region will be wilderness and unpopulated land within Sinnoh. Players are encouraged to explore the wilderness and find Pokemon scattered throughout the world with Pokeballs that look like they are prehistoric prototypes of the tools.

The game should serve as a sort of origin story for the Sinnoh region and Pokemon. Much of the story will be surrounded by the idea of becoming the first person to complete the Sinnoh region Pokedex. Even the starters in the area are unestablished and mixed when compared to the original Generation IV games.

This time around, a traveling Pokemon professor brings some options for the player to choose from. Those starters will be Oshawatt, Rowlet, and Cyndaquil.

Despite the starters being older than the traditional Sinnoh, there is no confirmation on what exact Pokemon will appear in the game. Still, it's likely to be a mixed bag to some degree.

Gameplay in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will deviate from other games in the series

To complete the objective of filling the Sinnoh Pokedex, players will be given new gameplay tools that have never been available in the franchise.

Rather than a more linear RPG experience, free exploration in a fully realized 3-D world is a priority for Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

It seems like quests around the world and side objectives will be a major part of the game. Breath of the Wild is the best comparison to make for the kind of game players can expect.

The gameplay itself will also take on a different life. Players will even sneak up to wild Pokemon and try to catch them without ever even battling. Battles will still be a turn-based system that everyone knows.

There are a lot of changes to the former. If they turn out well, a new series of games may be based on Pokemon Legends: Arceus.