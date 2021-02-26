A Pokemon Presents stream revealed the next steps for the Pokemon franchise, including a brand new open world experience.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is joining the slate of upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch. It is set to arrive early in 2022, changing the entire Pokemon formula as fans and players know it.

With remakes of Diamond and Pearl being announced, this was a huge surprise to fans of the franchise. This open world game was unexpected, but will be certainly welcomed by the PokeManiacs far and wide.

Pokemon open world game announced

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are not the only upcoming games featured in the Sinnoh region. Pokemon Legends Arceus takes players back to an era long before Diamond and Pearl's place on the timeline.

The game has a very big "Breath of the Wild" feel to it. The trailer showcased real time Pokemon Battles, turn-based Pokemon battles, and an open world adventure like the series has never seen before.

First came Sinnoh remakes. Then came Sinnoh pre-makes.



Introducing #PokemonLegendsArceus, a new challenge and a new frontier for the Pokémon world. pic.twitter.com/Kgm8Y1UPjm — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 26, 2021

The in-game character can even throw Poke Balls on their own to catch the many wild creatures roaming throughout this early age of Sinnoh. It even includes three starter Pokemon not normally found in Sinnoh.

Players can choose from Cyndaquil, Oshawott, or Rowlet. According to the official website for the game, players are tasked with catching, surveying, and researching the wild Pokemon of the region. The goal is to complete the Sinnoh region's very first Pokedex.

#PokemonLegendsArceus takes place in the Sinnoh region long before the events of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl.



The story unfolds in a long-gone era, before the idea of being a Pokémon Trainer or having a Pokémon League even existed. https://t.co/GPMNVvt2VY pic.twitter.com/oGia57unO5 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 26, 2021

While this is a spin-off game, its success could very well see future iterations of the main Pokemon series infused with the same gameplay style. Either that, or several other Legends games could be possible.

At this point, it seems nothing is impossible in terms of Pokemon games. There are D+P remakes, New Pokemon Snap, and now Pokemon Legends Arceus on the way. More is sure to be revealed regarding this new game, but even now, the hype is real.