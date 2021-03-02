Post Malone's Pokemon concert gives rise to an unprecedented controversy due to poor choice of words

On the 27 February 2021, rapper and singer-songwriter Austin Richard Post, better known by his stage name Post Malone, hosted a little virtual concert to celebrate Pokemon's 25th anniversary.

Despite the concert only lasting for about 13 odd minutes, it was a computer-generated concert that featured digital Post Malone dancing around with various Pokemon surrounding him.

Now they always say congratulations 🏆



Look back at the music and moments from our virtual concert experience with Post Malone: https://t.co/fzclHsBqek



Spot your favorite Pokémon? Hear your favorite Post Malone song? Sound off in the comments below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qzNTNKtOWd — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 28, 2021

Throughout his set, Post Malone can be seen traversing the world of Pokemon, taking in the sights and sounds of the environment. Numerous iconic Pokemon can also be seen throughout the entire concert. It really was quite the spectacle.

Watch the video here:

The setlist for the virtual Pokemon concert featured a few of Malone's original songs such as 'Psycho' and 'Circles'. The show was widely enjoyed by fans all around the world, and here are a few reactions from Twitter:

The visuals look insanely good!!! pic.twitter.com/kb5K9zLNDj — ʙʟᴍ ✊🏾 | 💕✧ﾟ Christine 💕✧ﾟ (@corsolanite_) February 28, 2021

Post Malone's Pokemon concert was okay but I liked the pre-show better ngl pic.twitter.com/asa6PofBfo — Coda (@codaanim) February 28, 2021

What if we kissed at the Pokémon virtual Post Malone concert 😳 #Pokemon25thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/tX8kYehPsK — Byleth's Leggings (@SpacePatrolLyle) February 28, 2021

Vibing Umbreon is the standout moment of the Post Malone Pokemon concert pic.twitter.com/fvIpA38YjP — Casey DeFreitas (@ShinyCaseyD) February 28, 2021

Oh to be a Shiinotic vibing to Post Malone. 😂 pic.twitter.com/D6lJ1sKsHp — Braysh Gaming 🇬🇧 (@brayshgaming) February 28, 2021

My favorite part of the Pokémon 25th anniversary concert was when Lugia flew by as Post Malone was singing about being in a relationship just for the sex. pic.twitter.com/IpNN3T117M — Tanooki Joe™ (@TanookiKuribo) February 28, 2021

Despite the amazing visuals and good vibes, a controversy soon arose after users pointed out the fact that, Post Malone had performed an uncensored version of his song 'Circles' that had the word 'S*x* in it.

Given the fact that Pokemon has a huge audience base that includes children, the move was met with a bit of criticism, but most people laughed it off with memes.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter:

Post Malone: *rapping about sex and drugs*

Pokémon in the background: pic.twitter.com/aDS6O1qMi5 — Nate! 🐼 (B-day in 13 days) (@FluffyNate) February 28, 2021

They did let Detective Pikachu happen. (and I love it) — Keyeno Hunter 🟣 (@KeyenoHunter) February 28, 2021

He’s talking about the Pokémon’s sex, Malone is very into Pokémon breeding — 𝑇𝑎𝑑 𝑃𝑒𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑠🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@SlaysDragons) February 28, 2021

Pretty sure sex and “catching them all” don’t go well together — BonBon (@EstebanRoque5) February 28, 2021

lol I think they finally figured out that their customer base is mostly adults — Nick P (@N_Pagan3) February 28, 2021

Wasn’t expecting Post Malone to sing “but it was just the sex though, the sex though” while Lugia flew around him but hey those Pokémon 3D animations looked really great — Chastity Vicencio (@chastity_v) February 28, 2021

Lugia is scandalized 😆 pic.twitter.com/RCfsGkhYHG — Chastity Vicencio (@chastity_v) February 28, 2021

Who watched the post Malone pokemon virtual concert. Virtual post Malone singing it was just the sex though as lugia Flys by pic.twitter.com/bfw7ta5Nb2 — jon bley (@jonbleyjonbley) February 28, 2021

Are Virtual concerts like Pokemon's 25th-anniversary celebration becoming a norm?

Due to the pandemic and social distancing norms, real-life musical concerts have been few and far in between. Pokemon's 25th-anniversary celebration is just the latest virtual concert to take place during post-pandemic times.

In 2020, Fortnite even hosted a huge virtual concert that featured Travis Scott in-game as a larger-than-life avatar of himself. Suffice to say, the fans went crazy.

More recently, Lil Nas X debuted a new song on Roblox during an in-game show. It's no surprise that with limitations on physical interactions, in-game concerts are slowly becoming a trend.

Travis Scott in Fortnite

Lil Nas X in Roblox

Post Malone in Pokemon

Whats next? Kanye West in Brawlhalla — Cambrica (@Cambrica1) February 27, 2021

It comes as no surprise that companies are tying up with musicians to make the most out of the situation. Games become the virtual stage for an event and gamers have nothing in shortage to make for an enthusiastic audience.

Based on how things are going, social distancing norms will be in play for a while. If virtual concerts were not popular before, they surely are now. Hopefully, this trend catches on and stays for a while as people seem to absolutely love the idea of experiencing virtual concerts from the comfort of their homes.